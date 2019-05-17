Our Constitution Preamble begins with the words We The People and not We The Government. President Lincoln's famous Gettysburg Address ended with the words, “That the government of the people, by the people, and for the people will not perish from the earth.”
It is inconceivable that any government by the people would not guarantee freedom from fear as their children pursue education and happiness in their schools.
Using intense hate and misleading words, Hilter built up his country's strength until, after millions of people were killed, his country was in ruins.
The United States entered World War II as one of the weakest nations on earth and became the strongest at the end of World War II. After the United States entered World War II, President FDR announced, among other things, his freedom from fear plan for everyone anywhere in the world. FDR's plan was basically to voluntarily reduce the military strength of all nations on earth.
President Eisenhower in his farewell address warned against the danger of the military-industry complex, which includes the NRA. Congressman Eric Swalwell's plan to remove assault weapons is a first step in the right direction toward world peace.
LeRoy Esler
1418 Osceola Avenue
Sebring, Florida
33870-2376
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Excellent message. The NRA is a domestic terrorist cult that has been fleecing its gullible disciples for decades. If the Constitution is so strong, then why do we need this radical cell?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.