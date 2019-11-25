OKEECHOBEE — A call was received at approximately 12:45 pm in reference to a plane crash. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard Varnadore was first on scene and found the plane in flames. Two occupants were able to escape. Varnadore was able to rescue the pilot still in the burning plane.
The plane was a single engine Piper. It appears that the plane lost power and made a crash landing at the south side of the Okeechobee airport in the industrial park.
All three occupants were transported to Raulerson Hospital and subsequently airlifted to an area hospital, with unknown injuries.
This case will be investigated by the FAA and NTSB.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.