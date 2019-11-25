Plane crash

Firefighters work at the site of a plane crash in Okeechobee.

 OKEECHOBEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

OKEECHOBEE — A call was received at approximately 12:45 pm in reference to a plane crash. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard Varnadore was first on scene and found the plane in flames. Two occupants were able to escape. Varnadore was able to rescue the pilot still in the burning plane.

The plane was a single engine Piper. It appears that the plane lost power and made a crash landing at the south side of the Okeechobee airport in the industrial park.

All three occupants were transported to Raulerson Hospital and subsequently airlifted to an area hospital, with unknown injuries.

This case will be investigated by the FAA and NTSB.

