SEBRING — With the closing of the popular Gold’s Gym earlier this month, many are left looking for a new gym to continue their workouts. While there are several options in Highlands County when it comes to picking a gym, there is a new player coming to town.
Planet Fitness, founded in Dover, New Hampshire in 1992, has grown to over 1,900 locations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia.
“Our affordable memberships, impeccable customer service, free group training classes and fun atmosphere will be there to help everyone achieve their fitness goals in a comfortable and unintimidating setting,” said Scott Breault, vice president of marketing at Planet Fitness Southeast.
Moving into the Lakeshore Mall between JCPenney and Belk, Planet Fitness expects to open in early 2020. Referred to as “clubs,” the gym will have nearly 23,000 square feet filled with strength and cardio equipment. The Black Card membership allows members to use the spa area, the ability for members to bring a guest every day at no extra charge, access to all 1,900-plus Planet Fitness clubs, tanning beds, massage chairs and more.
While there are Planet Fitness locations throughout Florida, there has never been one in Highlands County, according to the gym chain. “When looking at the demographics within the county and where we could best service a community, we identified Sebring as the best location to open our first (gym in Highlands County),” Breault said.
Planet Fitness will be comprised of what was 10 spaces, or store fronts, near center court between the JCPenney and Belk. In total, the new single space will be more than 23,000 square feet. Construction on the new Planet Fitness has not begun just yet, but the mall is ready for them.
“We are anxiously awaiting them,” said Jenny Cheek, general manager of Lakeshore Mall. “They are going to be a great asset to the tenant mix. We look forward to expanding our Lakeshore Mall family.”
For more information, visit PlanetFitness.com.
