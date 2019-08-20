Keeping plants is something that isn’t only reserved to moms and pie-baking grandmothers. Recently, more and more people in their teens and 20’s are picking up the habit of maintaining plants. This makes me wonder what the motive behind caring for foliage is, and just what people might be getting out of it.
Though many people might associate me with greenery or other plant-like material, in all reality I am horrible at maintaining plants. My grandmother, mother and even friends have given me plant after plant to care for. Some reassuring me, “This is the easiest plant, just forget about it” and others encouraging me, “If I can do it you can too!”
But time after time, I fail. Succulents, leafy and flowery plants, some with vines and other types of flora all seem to shrivel up and die as soon as I start trying to help them live. Ironic, don’t you think?
So called “Plant Parenthood” is something I’ve always longed for. Better than real children, they can be acquired at anytime and interrupt for no more than a few minutes each day. Since I was a child watching my nanny and my grandma tend to their gardens and various flower pots, I have wondered what kind of secret talent it takes to make these things grow — something they do without human intervention quite well.
But I have not been nearly as successful as either of my grandmothers. I’ve tried since my teen years to keep plants from what seems to be a slow and inevitable death. Once, I even did a science experiment where I had several plants listen to music. Perhaps subsequently all the plants died, and my mother ran out to purchase more on the day of my presentation while I made up fake statistics about their growth.
After some poking around online I have come to the conclusion that people are keeping plants for a number of reasons. Some just like having something to care for. Plants are low maintenance, much less than a pet might be. So, they are the perfect companion for people who are gone a lot, or who aren’t ready for big responsibilities.
Other people might keep specific plants for medicinal or food-related reasons. Herb gardens are very popular, since of course there’s nothing better than fresh and virtually free seasonings.
Finally, some people just find it enjoyable. They like to dust the leaves of their plants, mist or water them, and trim or groom their plants. Some people even enter their plants into competitions and shows, though others choose to keep their gardening at home.
I can relate to a couple of these reasons for keeping plants. Obviously, as I’ve continued to try to do it. Even though I haven’t had the best record with keeping up my own plants, I have managed to keep one alive for the last several months, and all the new growth on it tells me it might actually have a chance at survival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.