The Lake Placid Garden Club held a plant sale on March 2 at the Lake Placid Journal Plaza. It was very successful with over 150 plants donated by garden club members from their yards and some gracious non-member donations. The customers were happy to contribute to our fundraiser, enjoyed the beautiful weather and asked questions about growing their “new” plants (luckily, we were able to answer most of the questions).
Kudos to Ed Fabik and Joe Bowie for digging out the bromeliads around the Woman’s Club; many were sold and some donated. Thanks to Ed, Joe, Richard, Peter and Ernie for raising the cashiers tent (taking it down was a tricky situation). Ernie Bell was the chair for the event and we thank her for all her time and effort — Good job.
Again, many thanks to our members, everyone who purchased plants and to the Journal Plaza. This fundraiser will be used to help the Avon Park Correctional Institution and also our scholarship funds for our local students.
Sandy Otway
Lake Placid Garden Club
