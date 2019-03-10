SEBRING — Dr. Kevin Strathy, a plastic surgeon in Sebring, and his wife, Natu Strathy, who is a registered nurse, make trips twice a year to Liberia, the poorest country on earth, to help children and adults who have been severely burned and disfigured.
Although once a prosperous country, the civil war that broke out in Liberia in 1989 decimated the economy, ravaged medical buildings and sent qualified doctors fleeing the country. The poor were left behind with no medical care.
When the Strathys visited Natu’s native country in 2013, they found a horrifying condition. With only 200 doctors for almost 400 million people, burn victims went untreated and ended up with contractures, limiting their movements.
Seeing the crisis in Liberia, the Strathys decided to start Liberia Medical Relief. “We go back [to Liberia] twice every year for a month each time,” Natu Strathy said.
Liberian Medical Relief has three main goals — supplies, surgeries and training. One of their primary goals is obtain new and surplus medical supplies, equipment and medications and ship them to Liberia. Area hospitals and medical centers donate supplies to the Strathys’ 501©(3) organization. The supplies are then shipped by containers to hospitals and clinics in Liberia.
The second major goal is to provide surgeries for burn victims and people with tumors. Since electricity in Liberia is very limited, people often cook over open fire. Children, who are often in the kitchen, are burned and some die, because there are no burn centers.
The Strathys hope to eventually open a burn unit in Liberia to save the lives of children with serious burns.
The children who survive a major burn are often disfigured. Their limbs contract and become immobile. Dr. Strathy performs approximately 120 surgeries a year in Liberia, mostly for burns.
The third major goal is to permanently change the medical system in Liberia by teaching surgical techniques and burn care to medical providers. With proper burn care, some wounds will heal properly and won’t require surgery.
Dr. Strathy is teaching talented young medical students and passing on his expertise so that quality medical care will continue in his absence. Right now it doesn’t. “I’m the only one who goes over there to do burn surgeries,” Dr. Strathy said. “If I don’t treat it, no one does.”
“On our next trip, he [Dr. Strathy] will start teaching at a medical school, and I will teach at a nursing school,” Natu Strathy said.
How do the Strathys operate on patients in such a poor country with limited medical supplies? The Strathys’ had to ship tables, lights, autoclaves, gloves and everything necessary for surgeries to Liberia in order to do the operations. The only thing they were provided is the space for the work.
When the Strathys return to the U.S., they leave behind their medical supplies so that the doctors who remain in Liberia have better tools for their patients. New supplies continue to be sent.
Prior to leaving the country, the Strathys screen patients who will receive surgeries on their return visit. This allows them to plan what supplies they will need, but they always bring extra supplies in case of medical emergencies.
The surgeries that the Strathys provide change the lives of their patients forever. Natu Strathy told the story a boy who had a large lip. He didn’t go to school because children picked on him. His parents said that they hadn’t seen him smile in years. Now he is continuing his education, and he has a smile that lights up his entire face.
Another girl had extremely large tumors in her breast, and she could not attend school. After the tumors were removed, she returned to school after a four-year absence.
A girl who whose face was burned had a contracture that pulled her head to her shoulder. The contracture was so severe that it even pulled the skin away from her eye and her mouth. Eating was difficult. After the surgery, the girl can eat normally and no longer has a disfigured face.
In addition, to their three primary goals, the Strathys have started an effort to provide breakfast for the children in Liberia. They are collecting bagged cereal and canned milk for the next container shipment in November. Donations can be brought to Sebring Plastic Surgery at 805 U.S. Hwy 27 South in Sebring.
Visit LiberiaMedicalRelief.org to learn more about this 501(c)(3) organization that is changing the lives of people in Liberia.
