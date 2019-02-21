Play is the foundation for all learning for young children. Giving your child the time and a few basic toys can provide them with a variety of valuable learning opportunities.
“Play is how children begin to understand and process their world.”
“Children’s play unlocks their creativity and imagination, and develops reading, thinking, and problem-solving skills as well as further develops motor skills. It provides the base foundation for learning.”
In our fast-paced and high-tech society, children have fewer and fewer opportunities to use and develop their creativity. Children who are not given frequent opportunities to play may have a difficult time entertaining themselves as they simply do not know what to do without instruction.
By providing opportunities for open ended play, your child will automatically get their creative juices flowing, and the possibilities are endless. A couple of examples: dramatic play “providing a few props such as dishes and play food, empty food boxes and a cash register or stuffed animals and a doctor’s kit, and your child will be transported into a different place. Watch and be amazed at what they will come up with as they play.” Another example: craft supplies – “Without a specific project complete, provide your child with a variety of craft supplies such as markers and crayons, scraps of fabric or paper, empty boxes or containers, glue, buttons and stickers. Allow them to create anything they like and watch their inner artist emerge.”
Gather up the toys you have around the house and make it a point to provide ample time for play. Playing around with your child is sure to provide many wonderful childhood memories and reap some great educational benefits as well.
Wanda Yeomans is assistant manager of the Child Learning Center at Advent Health Sebring. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
