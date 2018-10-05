All work and no play makes Fido a dull boy. Most of the time, dogs learn how to play with each other, but sometimes Fido is an only child. If our furry friend doesn’t know how to play, it is up to us to teach him.
Often tug of war or retrieving a ball are the first games we teach our dogs. The size of the ball should be based on the size of the dog. You wouldn’t want to use a very small ball with a large dog due to the fear of choking. A small dog might have a difficult time learning how to carry a large ball in its mouth. Both games are fun and simple, and provide the attention that your furry friend might need to keep him out of trouble.
You know what they say when a dog gets bored? That is when he will become mischievous. He will do devilish things to get your attention or simply to have something to do to occupy his mind.
According to the Puppyleaks website, “A new study released by Bristol University has found that play is the key to our dogs well being. The study of 4,000 dog owners showed that dogs who don’t engage in a lot of play, suffer from behavioral issues such as anxiety and aggression. Less play time also leads to an increase in whining, jumping up, and not coming when called. Scientists are beginning to agree that play is the key to a dog’s happiness.”
If you have already taken your dog to training, your dog has no doubt learned how to sit and stay. Once your dog understands and obeys those commands, you can now add several games to your playtime. “Hide and Seek” is fun and most dogs love it. Here is how you can have lots of fun with your dog:
“Hide and Seek” — Command your dog to sit. Show the dog that you have a treat. Command the dog to stay and begin slowly walking away. Sometimes the distance between you and the dog will have to be practiced many times before you go out of sight. Once you are out of sight, and the dog is still sitting, call the dog to come. When the dog comes to you, give lots of praise and a treat.
“Find it” can keep Fido busy for quite a while. Ask Fido to sit. Once he is sitting and watching you, place one of his favorite treats inside a cardboard box. You could start out easy by using a box without a lid and then work your way up to a box that opens at the side making the “find” more difficult. Make sure the box is free of any staples or other objects that could injure Fido’s mouth.
Playtime is fun for your dog and it is a great time to bond with your four-legged best friend. I usually have playtime with Murphy around the same time every evening. She has gotten accustomed to that same time each day and if I forget, she will come and stare at me until I get up to play a game.
Playtime might come a little easier for you if you and Fido have had some training. The training will include many commands but will start off with the basics: sit and stay. The Heartland Dog Club has ongoing basic and intermediate obedience training.
Classes lasted six weeks and are held at the Lakeshore Mall. I hope to see you at our next group of trainings. For more information, call 863–304–8582.
