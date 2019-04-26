Blue skies welcomed the 144 golfers who participated in the 22nd Annual NU-HOPE Golf Tournament, presented by MIDFLORIDA Credit Union on Saturday.
The tournament and awards luncheon was held at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club and Island View Restaurant in Sebring.
The tournament, benefiting NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, is one of the longest running charity competitions in the county. Funds raised are used to enhance services for seniors and caregivers in the local community.
Participants in the four-person scramble were divided into 4 flights.
Winning the 1st flight, with a team gross score of 58, were Ryan Adair, Bruce Beumel, Joey Desimone, and Nick Maloyed. Second place, with a team net score of 52, went to John Pfleshinger, Martin Knapp, Eric Rankin, and Will Gillis. The team with the 2nd best net score was Chet Brojek, Hoppy Rewis, Jay Jones, and Chuck Best.
In the 2nd flight, first place gross went to the team of Dennis Murphy, Steve Russell, Jerry Kaiser, and Mike Murphy with a score of 58. The top net score of 53 went to the team of Rick Ramazetti, Pat Dell, Billy Parr, and Pete Mezza. The team of Dan Black, Steve Morris, Brandon Windsor, and Jake Ehling came in with the 2nd net score.
For the 3rd flight, the team of Jim Reid, Logan Smith, Marc Cram, and Matt Matt had the top gross score of 62. Awarded second for a top net score of 52 was the team of Jean Dick, Mike Dick, Donna Niskala, and Gary Niskala. The team of Judy Capp, Jim Rozmarynowski, Jack Horner, and Glen Johnson had the 2nd top net score of 53.
Winning the 4th flight, with a team gross score of 64, were Pandora Harris, Kevin Harris, Don Tanner, and Tom Tanner. Second place, with a net score of 50, went to the team of John Bowman, Tommy Simmons, Bob Boise, and Rodney Littell. The team with the 2nd best net score of 52 was JD Baird, Darren Townsend, Fred Minor, and Sam Wilson.
Golf pro Gennifer Mendez joined the tournament again, hosting the Pro-Shot for Charity event at the 18th hole. In exchange for a donation to NU-HOPE, Gennifer teed off for the golfers. Throughout the day, she made incredible shots, providing each team with a great scoring advantage.
The longest drive competition at Hole #1 was won by Richard Ramazettie. The Closest to the Pin award went to Matt Matt who landed his shot only 8’ 3” from the 13th hole.
The NU-HOPE Golf Tournament is also well-known for its raffle, and this year was no exception. Almost 100 prize baskets, with values of several reaching over $300, were included in this year’s event.
“It was such an honor to hold our 22nd Annual Golf Tournament,” stated Ingra Gardner, Executive Director for NU-HOPE Elder Care Services. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of our sponsors and volunteers, many of whom have been with us from the beginning.”
“Fundraisers such as the NU-HOPE Golf Tournament are so important. Every year, NU-HOPE must raise over $350,000 locally in order to provide critically needed services for seniors and caregivers. It’s important to note that every dollar stays here in our community. We’re neighbors helping neighbors.”
For information on services for seniors or next year’s golf tournament, scheduled for April 11, 2020, please contact NU-HOPE at (863) 382-2134.
