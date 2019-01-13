Play Ball! The 2019 season for the Highland County Senior Softball over 70 started Monday under beautiful blue skies.
Two new sponsors entered teams Am-Vets Post 21 and Blazing Irrigation. Am-Vets got off to a great start with a powerful 26-4 win over the Buttonwood Bay team.
Am-Vets had a big day from Ken Elston, Les Osbeck (2 doubles) Dick Schiltz all with 4 hits. J.C. Brown, Larry Oser, Mgr.Brian Pluta and Bill Strang banged out 3 hits apiece. Norm Moriarty made a Willie Mays catch with his back to the infield over the shoulder grab.
Buttonwood Bay had a off day with the bats as only Jim Novis, Jim Munroe, 91-year-old Jack Grasso and 90-year-old Tony Cristo had 2 hits each.
On the other Diamond, in a barn-burner, Alan-Jay upset last years champion VFW 4300 19-18. Scoring 3 runs in their last at-bat to win the game.
Big bats from Alan-Jay came from Doug Ebling (triple) Bill Cirillo (double) and Lex Gray (double) among the 3 hit games. Also contributing to the attack were Don Cunningham, Jerry Barber, Donn Goodwin, John Miller and Orlando Hernandez. Winning pitcher was Rudy Pribble.
VFW 4300 had Dale Baughman, Chuck Detore, Jerry Kaufman and losing pitcher John Kloet all with 4 hits. Lee Sonnaberg’s double the only extra base hit for VFW. Norm Grubbs and Chester Johnson added 3 hits apiece.
On Wednesday, under very chilly conditions, VFW 4300 bounced back to beat Buttonwood Bay 20-6. VFW 4300 had 3 hits from Norm Grubbs (double), Chuck Detore, John Kloet and Lee Sonnaberg. Don Lariviere and David LaHue added doubles.
Buttonwood Bay had Fred Richardson, Jim Munroe, Ed Rohrbacher and Rick Vancoren lead the attack.
The other diamond saw Alan-Jay continue its winning ways over Blazing Irrigation 24-13. Alan-Jay had another balanced attack with Bill Destefano (home run and double), Bill Cirillo (home run and triple) and Alex Gray (home run) among its 3 hit games. Don Cunningham, Doug Ebling and Rudy Pribble also added 3 hits each. WoodyWoodward added a triple to the winners.
Blazing Irrigation had Hall of Famer David Reed (recuperating from open heart surgery) hit 2 over the fence home runs and a single. Rookie Sam Cruse had 3 hits and Bill Todd 2 hits for the short-handed losers.
Next Games are on Monday at the Highland Sports Complex. Come out and cheer the old boys living out there dreams. Games start at 10 a.m.
