The Lake June West Ladies League competed on Feb. 4 and the 1st Place Team, 38, Barb Kannheiser, Sandy Page, Elaine Orr; 2nd Place, 38, Lynn Husen, Annie Hall, Panda Burton, Doris weeks; 3rd Place, 38, Barb Sydenstricker, JoAnn McGill, Margaret Schulltz, Chris Heath; 4th Place, 39, Kim Fiers, Kay Kalusniak, Vicki Mechling, Pat Asmus. Closest to Pinn, #2, Barb Kannheiser, 26’ 11”, # 4, JoAnn McGill, 17’ 2”, # 8, Barb Kannheiser, 9’ 5”.
Wed., Feb. 6 — Men’s League: 1st Place Team, 40, Mike Rogers, Pete Otway, Tim Coalmer, Jack Lorenz; 2nd Place, 41, Sonny Shelton, Gene Ray, Ron Cobert, Denny Mathew; 3rd Place, 41, Tim Caskanette, Hank Husen, John Sonafrank, Tom Molloy, Jack Clegg; 4th Place, 42, Tony Notaro, Curtis Kirtes, Bill Connolly, Bill Fowler. Closest to Pin, # 2, Tony Notaro, 5’ 7”, # 4, Hank Husen, 11’ 6”, # 8, Ron Cobert, 13’ 4”.
Thur., Feb. 7 — Mixed Scramble: 1st Place Team, 54, Dick Denhart, Kim Fier, Sandy Page, Betty Bevard; 2nd Place, 54, Rick & Wendy Freeman, John & Donna Stewart; 3rd Place, 57, Bob & Verna Knishka, Panda Burton, Helene Mellon; 4th Pace, 57, Tony Notaro, JoAnn McGill, Bob & Elaine Orr. Closest to Pin, # 2, Bob Orr, 4’ 10”, # 8, Helene Mellon, 13’ 11”.
Golf Hammock Ladies
Golf Hammock Ladies League played the two-day Scrub Jay Tournament on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6. The Golf Hammock Ladies League battled the weather on the first day of play (low 60s) and their determination on the second day of this Ringer Tournament. A Ringer Tournament looks for improvement in scoring of individual holes during the subsequent rounds of play.
The overall winner of the Scrub Jay Tournament was Beth Weiler. Congratulations Beth!
The competition for overall winner was tight. Both Weiler and Imboden scored an 82 on the first day of play. Weiler had 10 pars, no birdies. Imboden had 7 pars and 2 birdies. The second day of play Weiler improved her score on five holes, including one birdie, while Imboden improved her previous scores on three holes. The final score was 75 for Weiler and 78 for Imboden.
First Flight Winners: 1) Laura Imboden 2) Lil Fargey 3) Sherry Kantola. Second Flight Winners 1) Theresa Hahn 2) Maria Reeves 3) Lorraine Friend and Carolyn Riffle (tie). Third Flight Winners 1) Barbara Walczak 2) Caroline Duncan 3) Shirley Passafume. Fourth Flight Winners 1) Jean Haig 2) Maureen Finney 3) Hilda Waddell.
Jan. 30 Play — Closest to Pin #11: Cindy Dall. Most Fairways Hit: Theresa Hahn. Feb. 6 Play — Closest to Pin #1: Rosie Foote. Most Fairways Hit: Marilyn Redenbarger.
