The Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club Men’s Golf Association held its Fourth of July Couples Tournament. The event was held a day after the Fireworks. There were 68 players who enjoyed a great weather day on the links. The results from the Couples Tournament.
Flight 1 — 1st Gross 63 — Virgil & Lynda Elliot and Greg & Tish Long — $60/team. 1st Net 54 — Bill & April Norcross and Paul Stone & Nan Reno — MC $60/team. 2nd Net 54 — John & Sherry Anderson and Dave & Diane Ashley — $50/team. 3rd Net 55 — John & Bonnie Brown and Don & Cheryl Blemker — $40/team.
Flight 2 — 1st Gross — 65 — Wally Edgell & Jennifer Munro and Ron Ericson & Nancy Fallerand — $60/team. 1st Net — 57 — Dan & Charlotte Dilts and Gary & Pat Van Hoorne — MC $60/team. 2nd Net — 57 — Harry & Sandi McMechen and Stan and Carol Doyle — $50/team. 3rd Net 58 — Russ & Bev Rudd and Ken & Trina Snyder — $40/team.
Closest to pins: Men’s Chuck Rafatti #2 – 7’11” $15. Women’s Diane Ashley #6 – 15’10” $15. Men’s Virgil Elliot #12 – 26’2” $15. Women’s Judy Granger #15 – 12’7” $15.
Golf Hammock ladies league
Golf Hammock Ladies Kick off the Fourth of July with a bang and Connie Snyder’s Hole in One!
A competitive golf round of Red, White and Blue was enjoyed by the Golf Hammock Ladies on the eve of the July 4th holiday.
And if that wasn’t enough excitement for this fun-loving group, ladies association member Connie Snyder had a hole-in-one on the par 3 13th hole, her first ever.
Playing an individual format with winners for every red/white/blue flag plus overall low gross and net, the top finishing Golf Hammock lady golfers were:
Red Flag Winners – Connie Snyder and Tami Dunlap. White Flag Winners – Judy Trier and Carol Troup. Blue Flag Winners – Barbara Sollenberger and Kathy Saleeba. Low Net Overall – Caroline Duncan and Susan Accorsi. Low Gross Overall – Rosie Mays and Lorraine Northrup.
The prior week’s results for a two-person team game were as follows. First place was awarded to the team of Jean Haig and Connie Snyder. Second place honors went to Susan Accorsi and Kathy Saleeba. And a nice round placed teammates Caroline Duncan and Ruth Kirk in third place.
Want to know more about the Golf Hammock Ladies Golf Association? Give Betsy Wells a call or text at 804-536-6299.
Lake June West
In the Wed., July 3 — Men’s League: 1st Place Team, 42, Ron Cobert, Pete Otway, Dennis Mathew, Jack Clegg, Al Welch; 2nd Place, 50, Tony Notaro, Doyan Eades, Bill Fowler, Tom Molloy. Closest to Pin, # 2, Doyan Eades, 16’ 11”, # 8, Pete Otway, 9’ 4”.
Thur., July 4 — Mixed Scramble: 1st Place Team, 55, Larry Heath, Chris Heath, Ron Cobert, Carol Cobert, Tom Molloy; 2nd Place, 5, Tony Notaro, JoAnn McGill, Jim Burton, Panda Burton, Elaine Orr. Closest to Pln, # 2, Panda Burton, 8’ ‘ 5’.
