In Monday action in Lake Placid senior softball, Conley Insurance upset Central Security 19-14 to tie for the league lead.
Ron Kilburn set the table for The Insurers with a first inning grand-slam homer. “Wild Bill” Destefano added the finishing touches with a bases-loaded triple in the seventh. Manager Elston Hedges was a one-man wrecking crew for The Securitymen with four roundtrippers, all of them inside-the-park. Good thing he can run well — and often. Jim Radcliff also homered.
863 Bar & Grill defeated Lake Placid Marine 20-17. Bill Martin (double) and Cliff Bluml paced the Barmen with four hits each. Don Cunningham logged a single, double, and triple in the win.
For The Mariners, Ron Gary notched four hits. The trio of Bill Gallagher, Ron Melia, and Richard Rivera Ortiz all homered in the loss.
Miller Air entered the winners circle for the first time with a convincing 20-8 triumph over Seminole Tire. Mike Kratt and Norm Grubbs recorded five hits each and got support from Gene Welbaum with four.
On Wednesday, Central Security (6-1) squeaked by Lake Placid Marine (2-5) in a low scoring affair. Jim Friend singled, doubled, and tripled to pace a quartet of Securitymen with three hits apiece. Bill Gallagher homered for The Mariners, and Richard Rivera Ortiz (triple) had three hits.
Feisty Miller Air (1-6) took Conley Insurance (6-1) into extra innings before falling 14-10. Larry Oser’s bases-loaded double tied the game in regulation, then Ron Kilburn again hit a grand slam, this time in extras, to win it for Conley. “Wild Bill” DeStefano and Ellis Howard had four hit each. Howard’s nifty double play snuffed out the last Miller rally. Cisco Hernandez had five RBIs on a double and home run for Miller. Ed Engler, Darrel Richards, and Dana Amundson had four hits each for The Airmen.
863 Bar & Grill (4-3) knocked off Seminole Tire (2-5) 21-12. The Barmen scored ten runs in the last inning to put the game out of reach. Cliff Bluml (two doubles) had five hits for 863. Bill Scrase (double) added four more, with Dick Cook slugging two doubles.
Pacing The ‘Noles was Dan Rasmussen with three doubles and stellar outfield play, snatching four difficult fly balls. Jeff Stanley pounded out four hits in the losing cause.
Central Security beat Lake Placid Marine by the score of 7-6 on Wednesday.
For further league information, please visit lpsoftball.com. Come out and enjoy the action at Highlands Sports Complex every Monday and Wednesday at 11 a.m.
