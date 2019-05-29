There are plenty of activities taking place next month, ranging from drag racing to people racing and everything in between, so it’s time to see some of the things that are on the calendar.
• Drag racing fans are in for a treat this week, as not only is there the standard Thursday drag racing event at Sebring International Raceway, but this weekend, June 1-2, marks the two-day Summer Showdown, which will feature a car show, drift circuit, live DJ and lots of racing. Come watch some of Central Florida’s fastest cars go head-to-head on the eighth-mile track.
Competitors in the Big Tire, Small Tire and Street Tire, Motorcycle and True Street class cars will be competing for cash and prizes.
Visit www.sebringraceway.com for more information.
• If drag racing is a little too fast-paced for your liking, Saturday, June 1, is also the 15th annual Youth Fishing Derby at the Avon Park Air Force range.
Registration takes place between 7 and 8:30 a.m. and there will also be casting contests taking place at A.H. Campground.
The Fishing Derby takes place between 9 and 11 a.m. at Tomlin Lake and Ponds 1, 2 and 3. The weigh-in takes place at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and the award ceremony
Trophies awarded in four age classes for biggest fish, most fish and casting contest prizes.
Bring your own gear (fishing pole, bait, etc.) Some bait may be available, but limited amounts. This is a bring your own bait event, so bring your worms, minnows or whatever your secret bait recipe is.
Free lunch and trophies provided courtesy of Federation of Christian Sportsmen.
Participants must be 16 years of age or under and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Visit www.avonparkafr.net for more.
• The play Mamma Mia! opens at Highlands Little Theatre on June 7 and runs through June 22.
Over 60 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show! Writer Catherine Johnson’s sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, and every night everyone’s having the time of their lives! May not be suitable for children under 13. More details are at www.highlandslittletheatre.org.
• The Heartland Triathlon takes place June 8 and 9, with the Heartland Kids Triathlon taking place June 8 and the adults taking to the course the following day.
Swim in the clear, spring-fed waters of Lake Jackson. Ride on the smooth, fast bike course on the open roads north of Sebring. Run the historic downtown Sebring Circle Park to the finish line. Celebrate your finish with your friends and family at one of the best food and beverage spreads seen in the sport.
The Heartland Triathlon is an event created by triathletes for triathletes and their families. Sprint, Olympic and Youth Races. Visit heartlandtri.org for more information.
• Sebring LakeFest will take place on June 15-16 and is a family friendly lake festival with a little friendly competition. This year we have combined a foot race followed by a canoe race as the ‘Main Event’ on Saturday, along with great food, music, raffles, beer and wine and so much more.
Festival highlights to include a static boat display with pontoon tours on Lake Jackson along with a KidZone for the youngsters. Visit with the Florida Watermelon Queen and compete in the “Seed Spitting Contest.” Sip on your favorite wines and ice cold beer or cool off with watermelon or strawberry margarita popsicles. For more information visit ddozen.com.
