Three of Highlands Hammock State Park’s most popular nature activities will conclude at the end of March, but there is still time for Heartland area residents and visitors to take a leisurely stroll on a Monday Morning Nature Walk, participate in a scavenger hunt on a Saturday Kids Discovery Nature Walk or visit the park’s Exploration Station.
On Monday March 25, Brian and Susan Woodworth will lead a walk through a hardwood swamp on Richard Lieber Memorial Trail at Highlands Hammock. Visitors will meet at the trailhead on the Loop Road at 9 a.m. Walks take approximately one hour to 90 minutes.
Visitors are advised to dress for the weather and wear hiking boots or sturdy shoes, long pants and protective clothing. Bring sunscreen, insect repellent, water and snacks. Walking sticks are helpful and binoculars, field guides and cameras are welcome. The Monday Nature Walks will resume in January, 2020.
The final Saturday Kids Discovery Nature Walk will be held on March 23, and families may meet at the Ancient Hammock Trail on the Loop Road at 10 a.m. This program for children aged 5 to 13 is an hour long and includes activities to learn about plants, animals, habitat, food chains and much more. Young people will acquire skills to explore nature in the park and their own backyards. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The Saturday Kids program will resume in November.
The park’s Exploration Station will be open the remaining weekends in March. Hours of operation are generally from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Exploration Station is the park’s collection of skulls, bones, skins, scat, nests, scat, tracks and other nature articles housed in a trailer at the entrance to the main campground.
The Woodworths and other volunteers provide a wealth of interpretive information. Visitors may learn about what they might encounter or see in the park. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.
Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 people), $4 per vehicle for a single person, and $2 for bicyclists and people on foot apply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.