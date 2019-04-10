Thank you again, [Highlands News-Sun staff writer] Phil Attinger, for calling to check on me April 5th for a follow up. I just want to fill in a couple of details.
I am a cancer survivor which is why I was on my treadmill in the garage at the time of the crash in my front yard. It's important to stay in the best shape possible. Working nights in the medical field for decades (and now retired), it's still ingrained in me to be up nights. In the medical field we are held accountable and responsible for each and every aspect of patient care (as it should be). The patient comes first, period. I asked no more of county officials two years ago to be just as responsible and accountable in their jobs (because of the unlit intersection in front of my house, as I faced in my career.
I am a widower and my late wife's family and mine alike have all passed away. I love this house because of the memories it holds for me. Three weeks ago I had an unexpected health issue pop up and I went to my doctor on an emergency basis. They scheduled a specialist appointment. I absolutely don't need the added stress of the crash in my front yard.
Thanks again to Phil and the Highlands News-Sun, the county officials who finally listened to my plight, and the community support I've received.
Jerry Nargelovic
Sebring
