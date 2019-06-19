The minute I saw the glass cabinet doors, creativity hit and I envisioned using them as frames. Though not sure how or when, we bought them anyway.
The instant creativity comes to mind doesn’t mean that the actuality is there, too. But given time, it may lead to more resourcefulness.
So, I was poised to wait on the next inspiration.
I have learned through experience and the ever-present truth of God’s Word to “Wait patiently for the Lord,” as it says in Psalm 27: 14, NLT. “Be brave and courageous. Yes, wait patiently for the Lord.”
So, we placed our purchase in the storage basement where I exercised and Ken created woodworking projects.
We’d been reinventing that space to create an exercise oasis for me transforming my regular bike into a stationary one and placing it on an inexpensive rug. Add some plants, a clock, a mat for stretching, our dependable Bow Flex and Gazelle and voila, a distinctive and welcoming oasis emerged … later adding a couple of roll-up blinds to hide the storage area.
Some old-fashioned tools and photos of antique oil cans and such gave dimension to Ken’s work shop area.
The final addition was to have a peaceful pasture photo (taken by Ken) enlarged and cut in half to fit our ‘window frame.’
“Be careful,” the clerk advised. “The print is still a bit wet and needs at least 24 hours to fully dry.”
So, we handled it carefully and placed it on a table to dry.
Poised to wait.
Waiting is always hard. Even the Psalm suggests that when it says to be brave and courageous.
So, when creativity is bubbling up anxious to be implemented, be careful as knowing doesn’t always translate into doing.
Though 24 hours had passed, ‘at least’ and ‘fully dry’ should have been our focus.
After placing the photos and gently smoothing with a soft, dry cloth, discoloration on the cloth told the tale. We’d smeared the ink.
Thankfully, our picture was salvageable and looks really cool.
But if in our spiritual lives we go ahead of God and ‘smear’ the beautiful plans he has for us, our heartache is greater. And we bemoan our impatience.
Yet, in his mercy, we are assured in Romans 8: 28 that he can make all things work together for good when we love him and are called according to his purposes.
However, God doesn’t need our blunders in order to enact his will. Yet, if they happen, he is poised to step in. And when he does, he makes everything beautiful again.
Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring 28 years before moving to North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.
