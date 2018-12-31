The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 21:
Patricia Lyndell Chandler, 39, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Darrion Jammar Crawford, 23, Lake Wales, charged with probation violation.
Tamish Lekeysha Culbreth, 31, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Theodore Theodore Gibbs, 24, Sebring, on charges of possession of a weapon by convicted felon, attempted murder in second degree and shooting into occupied vehicle with firearm.
Jonie Lee Juarez, 42, Hudson, charged with probation violation.
Corey Lee Love, 21, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Gwendolyn Lavon Pough, 39, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Nigel Carl Sawney, 46, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer, criminal mischief, aggravated assault with deadly weapon and burglary.
Troy James Slavens, 44, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
George Louis Soto, 52, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, cocaine possession and marijuana possession.
Bobby Terrel Washington, 41, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Christie Lee Winkelsas, 35, on charges of battery, resisting an officer and intimidation/threat with death
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 22:
Jdenny Edmond, 23, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession and marijuana possession.
Clayton Alan Iltzsch, 45, Columbia, South Carolina, charged with failure of sex offender to properly register.
Eriberto Cuevas Navarro, 50, Sebring, charged with failure to register a career offender.
Todd Eric Redding, 56, Sebring, on a charge of probation violation.
Beth Nicole Schaad, 28, 28, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
Marvin Troy Wilcox, 24, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 24:
Malcolm Demetrius McKenzie, 29, Avon Park, on charges of possession of a weapon and probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 25:
Brittany Marie Bieger, 28, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 26:
Thomas Aaron Mitchell, 34, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
Bethany Jean Rodriguez, 29, Sebring, on three charges of failure to appear.
Michael David Sunzeri, 27, Sebring, charged with battery by strangulation.
Dylan Veulens, 26, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 27:
Reginald Allen, 18, Avon Park, on charges of probation violation and aggravated battery on pregnant victim.
Julian Thomas Joseph, 18, Sebring, on charges of attempted felony murder and robbery with firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.