The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Nov. 30:
Akub Antoine, 26, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Christopher Douglas Flynn, 29, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, marijuana production, public order crimes, drug equipment possession and possession of a weapon by convicted felon.
Samuel Nicholas Metz, 27, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jabier Salgado-Najera, 20, Lake Placid, charged with failure to appear.
Victoria Lynn Yates, 27, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, marijuana production, drug equipment possession and keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 1:
Aaron Lance Dennis, 36, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Nickolas Ray Hayes, 20, Sebring, charged with aggravated battery with deadly weapon.
Luther Trovian Jones, 46, Sebring, on charges of aggravated battery with deadly weapon and driving while license is suspended.
Nathaniel Ray Allan McCullough, 24, Lake Placid, on charges of aggravated battery, burglary, probation violation and two charges of battery.
Davon Ramon Pearson, 24, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Billie Ray Risco, 24, Sebring, charged with aggravated battery using deadly weapon.
Tyler Ray Scogins, 20, Wauchula, on charges of giving false ID to law enforcement, obstruction without violence and two charges of larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 2:
Davieyon Monterrius Goldsmith, 30, Lake Placid, on two charges of probation violation.
Jesus Astorga Mendoza, 34, Sebring, charged with criminal mischief.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 3:
John Henry Addison, 21, Avon Park, charged with cruelty towards a child.
Victoria Jean Gagnon, 27, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Meraly Galarza, 37, Avon Park, on charges of battery and cruelty towards a child.
Akeem Demarries Hill, 28, Lake Placid, on charges of possession of a weapon, assault, crimes against a person, firing a weapon and using or displaying a firearm.
Malcolm Kristopher Jackson, 20, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Abraham Rivera Negron, 43, Avon Park, on charges of sexual assault, aggravated battery, sexual assault and kidnapping.
Torin Lamell Swain-Daniels, 18, Avon Park, on charges of larceny, burglary, vehicle theft.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 4:
Trey Ryan Blair, 24, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jonathan Angel Diaz, 22, Lake Placid, on charges of obtaining property in exchange for worthless check, drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Sheena Kristen Garcia, 36, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Reginald Bernard Hammond, 40, Avon Park, on charges of trespassing and larceny.
Jurvoski Tramon Hawthorne, 34, Lake Placid, on charges of attempted murder in the second, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and discharging a firearm in public.
Tevon Demetri Hylton, 22, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Marisela Padilla Lugo, 35, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Allen Richard Sampson, 29, Pensacola, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 5:
Damien Cody Justin, 36, Graceville, on two charges of failure to appear.
Ryan Duane Neargarder, 34, Sebring, on charges of battery and obstructing justice.
Jose Marrero Rodriguez, 26, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Edwin Shariff Santiago, 35, Sebring, on five counts of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 6:
Rodney Brown, 49, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Madeline Elice McLeod, 23, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
