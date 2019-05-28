The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 17:
Amber Marjoriemay Hatchett, 32, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Charleston Olen Ishmael, 24, Avon Park, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without valid license, drug equipment possession, carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana possession.
Alyssa Kristina Jade Newman, 25, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession, fraud and two charges of larceny.
William Lloyd Rook, 35, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Moises Tavares Ullola, 40, Avon Park, on charges of obstructing justice and battery.
Jireh Shalon Williams, 31, Fargo, North Dakota, charged with probation violation.
Myeesha A’Shiquay Jhiek Young, 23, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 18:
George Allen Manning, 53, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer and simple assault with intent threat to do violence.
Shundra Bouna Rockmore, 41, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, possession of a weapon by convicted felon and drug possession.
Raymond Salazar, 29, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer, county ordinance, marijuana possession, fleeing with disregard of safety to persons or property, failure to register as convicted felon, two charges of driving while license is suspended, two charges of drug equipment possession and three charges of DUI.
Mary Jo Smith, 47, Avon Park, on charges of larceny and burglary.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 19:
Emil Shaquille Albertus, 24, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer, burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 20:
Shannon Leigh Carsten, 41, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Lester Leon Collins, 35, Avon Park, charged with driving while license suspended.
Tony Lynn Elliott, 27, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Ivan Orchster Johnson, 31, Sebring, charged with manufacturing synthetic narcotics.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 21:
Albert Fredrick Barber, 42, Avon Park, charged with drug equipment possession.
Ernest Hilton Brannon, 58, Sebring, charged with driving while license suspended.
Eddie Brown, 64, Sebring, on charges of possession of a weapon by convicted felon and driving while license suspended.
Joseph Michael Delsignore, 62, Sebring, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and firing a weapon from a vehicle.
Eduardo Luis Garcia, 28, Avon Park, on charges of using two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, drug equipment possession and sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church.
Mitchell Goodwin, 40, Winter Haven, charged with larceny.
Reginald Bernard Hammond, 41, Avon Park, on charges of dealing in stolen property, drug equipment possession, drug possession and possession of a weapon by a felon.
John Michael Medina, 42, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Shana Fantasia Riley, 25, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Chelsey Lee Wall, 26, Lakeland, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 22:
Sonny James Claitt, 46, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Vondeidra Vanatage Dunbar, 32, Sebring, charged with failure to appear.
Samuel Garcia, 28, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Jeremy Vansabain Johnson, 48, Sebring, on charges of assault and battery.
Michael David Smith, 48, on charges of marijuana possession, resisting an officer and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 23:
Davey Lee Amburgey, 49, homeless, on three charges of failure to appear.
James Ryan Holt, 28, Sebring, charged with two charges of cruelty towards a child.
Jesus Astorga Mendoza, 34, Sebring, charged with failure to appear.
Elisamuel Ortiz Morales, 40, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Casi Christine Wallace, 34, Avon Park, on three charges of child neglect.
Mary Ann Weeks, 59, Lorida, on charges of forgery checks, uttering forgery, larceny, uttering a forgery, grand theft, communications fraud, criminal use of personal ID, forgery of a public record, two charges of communications fraud and two charges of criminal use of personal ID.
