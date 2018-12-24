The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 14:^p
Markie Kelajawan McCray, 20, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 15:^p
Richard Thomas Hardeman, 35, Sebring, on charges of probation violation, resisting an officer, use or possession of another person’s ID without consent and giving false ID to law enforcement.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 16:^p
Zachary James Eddington, 27, Sebring, on charges of marijuana distribution and drug equipment possession.
Eddie Evans, 60, Avon Park, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 17:^p
Jessie Jean Bentz, 36, Lake Placid, charged with burglary.
Gerald Austin Calway, 23, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jimmy Darryl Cook, 47, Sebring, on charges of contempt of court, criminal mischief, aggravated stalking and burglary.
Chaz Allen Demeere, 34, Sebring, on charges of fraud, using two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, possession of forged notes, scheme to defraud financial institution and larceny.
Stacey Renee Dutcher, 47, Avon Park, on charges of larceny, scheme to defraud, perform or offer to perform without training and contracting without a license during a state emergency.
Naquila Lasheze Hardy, 40, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer with violence and battery on a person 65 years of age or older.
Toddrick Kene Howard, 40, Miami, on charges of failure to appear and three sex offender violations.
James Leroy Hulen, on charges of battery and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Timothy Daniel Kiker, 40, Avon Park, on charges of larceny, fraud, performing or offering to perform mold remediation without training and contracting without a license during state emergency.
Jose Dolorce Ramirez, 31, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Tyler Cole Reed, 31, Frostproof, on two charges of failure to appear.
Jesus Alamia Rodriguez, 18, Fort Meade, on seven charges of probation violation.
Carolyn Marie Tyson, 47, Lorida, on charges of vehicle theft, two charges of burglary and five charges of larceny.
Jessica Sue Willavize, 43, charged with probation violation.
Ericka Syckema Jakayla Wisdom, 27, Sebring, charged with larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 18:^p
Michael Wayne Edwards, 68, Greencastle, Indiana, charged with failure to comply with sex registration law.
Gerald Patrick Gonzalez, 54, Sebring, charged with battery.
Kyle George Heine, 30, Wauchula, charged with tampering with or theft of utility or cable service.
Tekovin Drakar Miller, 26, Avon Park, charged with drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Jonathan Andrew Moore, 55, Avon Park, charged with three charges of failure to appear.
Michael Lydale Rhoden, 24, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, cocaine possession and resisting an officer.
Crystal Azure Thomas, 38, Lehigh Acres, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 19:^p
Deonte Kwmae Hall, 23, Winter Haven, charged with probation violation.
James Lee Ludden, 51, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and cocaine possession.
Joe Cecil Mack, 23, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer and battery.
Jomorris Tysheim Mack, 22, Sebring, on charges of possession of weapon by convicted felon, smuggling contraband, marijuana possession, resisting an officer and carrying concealed weapon.
Joseph Za Robida, 46, St. Cloud, on charges of resisting an officer and battery.
Jose Valencia Pena, 76, Avon Park, on charges of battery and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Dec. 20:^p
Jonathan Christopher Green, 25, Sebring, charged with failure to appear.
Shaniqua Johnson, 25, Sebring, charged with drug possession.
Taniqua Quanisha Johnson, 25, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
Jayson Dan Kalinowski, 36, Lake Placid, on charges of grand theft auto and burglary.
Mikhail Samuel McHayle, 20, Avon Park, on charges of marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
Jeffrey Donald Shults, 52, Sebring, on charges of convicted felon failed to register, driving while license suspended, drug equipment possession, drug possession and smuggling contraband.
Kervin Cortel Watson, 35, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
Jireh Shalon Williams, 31, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and possession of weapon by convicted felon.
