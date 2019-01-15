The more I read and watch television, the more disturbed I become. My latest headache comes from the bribery that lets elected officials retire with millions of dollars in payoffs from corporations to sway the way they vote.
I feel that these people – the lobbyists, staff members and elected officials – should be held liable and subjected to strict non-parolable or non-pardonable prison sentences. How can a government operate sanely?
The president should be able to initiate a presidential edict to detail the fines and prison sentences pertaining to each class of crime these people are committing and a special court could handle the prosecution of the guilty, whoever they may be.
Remember when it was exposed that these same politicians were receiving advanced info on new stock issues and were buying up huge blocks of these stocks and then capitalizing when they hit the market with higher prices. A couple of writers co-authored an expose and a congressman sponsored a bill to cease this activity. Our supreme leader, Obama, then passed a bill making it legal to continue the trading that put Martha Stewart in prison. Legal for politicians – illegal for citizens. A double standard that seems to be rife in the political world.
Another gripe are government shutdowns. It should be the politicians that are punished, not the people that really operate the levers that allow the place to run. The politicians and their staff should be made to work without pay under strict orders to solve the chaos they created or be subject to a stiff fine for each day they fail to come to an agreement, now wallow around on the beaches of Puerto Rico waiting for someone else to solve their mess. The biggest boondoggle of all is the queen, Pelosi, stating she will do nothing to pass the bill to provide funds for the wall. She stated she may not get her job of Speaker if she relents and the wall becomes a reality. Too much!
Joseph Gibbons
Sebring
