The Senate Judiciary Committee convened a few days ago to listen to Robert Mueller discusses his report. The report came out last May and was 448 pages long. The committee of Senators apparently decided that they wanted to hear personally from Mueller rather than just go on his written report, which I assume many did not read in its entirety.

Question after question to Mueller was answered in the same manner, "it's in the report." This type of answer, of course, irritated most of the Senators, especially the Democrats that were hoping that Mueller would finally give them the ammunition they are looking for to impeach the president. Several times they asked if he (Mueller) felt the president should be impeached and each time he was non-committable.

The Republicans were just as forceful in their questioning but felt the report was not significant enough to prove a case against Trump.

The whole five hours showed a tired and sometimes confused witness trying to answer the questions that for the most part were just designed to disprove the findings of the lengthy report. The one thing that stood out, however, to me is the answer that Mueller gave several times when asked it the president had answered his questions? Mueller’s retort several times was, "generally untruthful." This must be the new normal for "he lied."

Hal Graves

Sebring

