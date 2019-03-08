Because of the actions of some very disgusting, anti-American politicians, our president has found himself in the position of fighting two parties instead of one. I have voted in every election since Richard Nixon as either a Republican or a Democrat, but never have I seen such a mob of self-serving politicians as I now see in our government. These people were elected to serve America and not themselves. Unfortunately they ran for office for their own benefit and will only support the Constitution and the rule of law when it serves their purposes.
They have either forgotten or simply do not care, but there is only one reason to run for any congressional office and that is to serve America, and any politician not in office for that reason, needs to be voted out now. Throughout the years, most officeholders were Americans before they were Democrats or Republicans, but that is not the case today.
For example [Nancy] Pelosi, [Chuck] Schumer, [Dianne] Feinstein, [Adam] Schiff etc. all wanted and voted for a border wall like President Trump asked for, but now they oppose it, not because it is wrong, but because our president wants it and because he is a Republican. If it was right then, why is it wrong now?
Democrats following [Jerry] Nadler, ignore the many problems our nation faces, and attack Trump legally or illegally, because they do not like him. Nadler has forgotten that what he is doing is not what people elected him to do. He and the other Democrats in congress would scrap our Constitution in a heart beat if they saw a personal advantage in their actions. Too many of these self-serving morons have made politics their vocation, and therein lies many of our problems. Well, let’s fix that. We put term limits on the presidency. Now let’s do the same for members of Congress.
Trump’s stand on illegal immigrants and building the border wall is correct. His reduction of income taxes, his move against unfair trade agreements, his rebuilding our military and in all honesty, most of what he has done, has not only been correct but it has been good for America, so you tell me why these self-serving politicians oppose him. It is my opinion that the reason most politicians, Democrats and Republicans who have violated the law and their oath of office are so opposed to Trump, is that they are afraid he will expose them. They don’t seem to realize or care that they are not destroying Trump. They are destroying America. Maybe Trump should order an investigation of them and their past and see how they fare.
In spite of what the media says, I believe most Americans still support Donald Trump. The problem is that the anti-American actions of most politicians show that they serve only themselves and do not care about America. These people (Republican and Democrat) are all being exposed by their opposition to Trump and to America. I for one, and I hope most Americans, appreciate our president’s actions in serving us instead of himself and will support him fully.
America needs “America first” politicians to turn this mess around. We need wise and honest people to run for office while there is still time to save America from the greedy, self-serving people who have been running things. Trump has done most things alone because I assume, it is difficult to find people who want only to serve America. He will probably have to go outside of existing political circles to find these people but find them he must. Pray for America and ask God to help America to find people for these offices, people who can be trusted who will serve God and America before themselves or their political party, and who will truly Make America Great Again. God Bless America.
Rev. Fredric E. Jeans is an Avon Park resident. He is a former steel mill supervisor, college and high school instructor and nursing home chaplain. He is also the author of two books. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
