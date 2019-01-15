Do you enjoy local history? Then a day trip to the Polk County History Center in downtown Bartow might be just your cup of tea. The county’s extensive history is documented and recalled through thoroughly entertaining and informative exhibits and events.
Today, Jan. 15, at 12:15 p.m., local historian and author Richard Fifer, who spent his early years in the town of Pierce, will give a presentation on what it was like to live and work in a company-owned phosphate town. Pierce was owned by the American Agricultural Chemical Company, a direct ancestor of the present day Mosaic Company. Pierce was one of more than two dozen phosphate mining towns and villages in Polk County in the first half of the 20th century.
Then, on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Florida Tin Can Tourists, who are celebrating their 100th anniversary, will be at the History Center, displaying some of their early recreational vehicles and campers. T.C.T. was founded in 1919 in Tampa by “trailering” and camping enthusiasts, whose initial goals were “to provide members with safe and clean camping areas, wholesome entertainment and high moral values.” The original recognition emblem of the T.C.T. was a tin can soldered to the radiator cap of a member’s car.
Also on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m., Curator of Education and Programming Cynthia Ally will lead an architectural tour of the History Center. Built in 1908, in the neoclassical style with tall columns, symmetrical fixtures, and an accentuated dome, the building was originally the Polk County Courthouse. In 1987, the judiciary moved out and the building underwent extensive renovation. In 1989, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and in1998, it became the Polk County History Center and Historical and Genealogical Library.
Between 2016 and 2018, further renovations to the interior and exterior of the building were made with financial support from both the Florida Division of Historical Resources and Polk County. Myrtice Young, the County’s Historic Preservation Manager, calls the building the most important piece of architecture in the County.
The History Center periodically hosts traveling exhibits. Beginning Feb. 1, in partnership with the Florida Humanities Council, the Center will host a Smithsonian exhibit called “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” The traveling exhibit will focus on what happened when America’s rural population became a minority. A complementary exhibit will focus on the story of Polk’s unique rural communities. The traveling exhibit will be on display from February through mid-March 2019, while the Polk County exhibit will be permanently displayed at the History Center.
Two lectures will accompany the exhibit. On Feb. 19, at 12:15 p.m., Executive Director of Polk Vision Kim Long will speak on “Polk County’s Future”, and on March 19, 12:15 p.m., Polk County Transportation Planning Administrator Ryan Kordek will speak on “The History of Polk County Roads.”
The Center’s permanent exhibits are well worth a visit. In the fall of 2018, a six-year renovation, upgrade and expansion, led by Ms. Young, was completed. It included the revamping of four galleries covering early pioneer life, industry and commerce, leisure and tourism, and government services. It also included the opening of a new exhibit devoted to the history of Polk County’s arts and culture. When you walk through these exhibits, you also will be able to view two fully restored courtrooms, one of which was built in 1908, and the other in 1926.
Last but not least, stop in at the gift shop where publications and other memorabilia can be purchased.
While not part of the History Center, a charming, close by destination that you may want to visit is the L.B. Brown House, 470 S. 2nd Ave. It was the home of Lawrence Brown, a former slave who became one of the most prosperous businessmen and community leaders in Polk County. Tours of the interior of the home are available only by appointment which can be made by calling 863-944-6136.
Another way to learn about the history of Bartow is by downloading a walking tour app which provides a narrated tour of 12 sites within 1.5 miles of the History Center. It was prepared in collaboration with the Florida Humanities Council. To access the app, visit flstories.org and follow the directions.
The Polk County History Center, 100 E. Main Street, Bartow, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit polkhistorycenter.org or call 863-534-4386 for more information. All programs and events are free and open to the public. Downtown Bartow is approximately one hour from downtown Sebring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.