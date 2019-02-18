SEBRING — Polk County has now had its third confirmed case of rabies in the same number of weeks.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section confirmed the case on Friday, which brings the total of rabies cases in the past month in Polk County to the same total for the entire year of 2018.
On Wednesday, Polk deputies received a call that a raccoon had been attacked by two dogs on Lakehurst Street in Lakeland.
The dogs’ owner killed the raccoon.
Animal Control impounded the raccoon, which was sent for rabies testing and was confirmed positive for rabies on Friday.
Both dogs had been previously vaccinated for rabies. Each dog has been placed into a required 45-day quarantine.
First case
The first confirmed case of rabies in Polk this year involved a pair of donkeys.
Brian Buchey, a public information officer for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that case was reported on Jan. 23 in Lakeland. A woman said she visited at a home on Hammock View Drive and noticed a donkey with an animal in its mouth.
The homeowner and her guest saw it was a dead raccoon and called Animal Control. Rabies lab results were found to be positive on Jan. 25.
Since the homeowner had two donkeys and could not tell which one was carrying the dead raccoon, both were put on a six-month quarantine.
Second case
The second case was reported last Monday, regarding three German shepherd dogs in a fight with a raccoon in the Winter Ridge area of Auburndale.
That raccoon was also killed by the dogs’ owner. The dogs were not seriously injured.
Rabies test results came back positive on Feb. 13, the day of the most recent raccoon/dog fight.
These three cases should be seen as a heads-up for Highlands County, said Florida Department of Health Highlands County spokesperson Pamela Crain, even though there have been no reported cases of rabies so far this year in Highlands County.
It is important to always have your pet vaccinated and remember to report animals behaving aggressively, said Sherrie Morgan, a Polk sheriff’s public information officer, in an email Saturday.
Rabies in humans and animals has significantly declined thanks to immunizations.
However, rabies cases do happen annually and will kill most animals that contract the disease, so it’s important to read up on the virus.
What it is
Rabies virus is a neurotropic virus, meaning it attacks the nervous system, and has a wide host range, meaning it can affect both humans and animals. Hosts include bobcats, raccoons, horses, foxes, ferrets, bats and even otters. Cats catch it more often than dogs.
Pets like hamsters and mice can carry the virus but the Health Department said they do not transmit the virus to humans.
Transmission occurs through saliva, most often animal saliva, and can get transmitted through a bite or scratch, or from saliva coming into contact with the eyes, nose or mouth of another animal or human.
Symptoms
For many, the first cultural reference to rabies was in Stephen King’s book “Cujo,” which was released as a horror movie in 1983. The signs depicted in the movie do mirror those of actual infection.
The Florida Health Department website, at http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/rabies/ , says animals may be aggressive for no reason or in the case of wild animals, act especially tame. Difficulty swallowing may create drooling and an inability to eat. Since the virus affects the nervous system, animals “may stagger or become paralyzed.”
Response
Lt. Clay Kinslow, who is over Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, said calls of animals acting drunk or weird are made a priority.
“Most of the time it is just distemper and the animal sometimes doesn’t even make it to the facility,” Kinslow said. “Whenever there is a suspected case of rabies, we call the Department of Health. If there is no bite, they may not want to spend the money to test for rabies. We would either euthanize the animal or quarantine it.”
Kinslow also said in any bite case, Animal Services does the paperwork for the Health Department, which then determines if treatment should be performed.
“It’s better to treat it if you don’t have it than ignore it if you do have it,” Kinslow said. “It is a death sentence.”
Prevent/treat
Kinslow said the best way to avoid rabies is to vaccinate your animals. It is a county ordinance that owners must vaccinate pets annually. It’s also wise to not let pets run free and to prevent interaction with stray animals or wildlife.
Feeding stray animals outside will welcome every animal, not just healthy ones.
Proper treatment after an animal bite is imperative. The Health Department recommends washing the animal with soap and water while wearing gloves, then immediately seek help from a veterinarian.
Local cases
Crain said Highlands County had no confirmed cases of rabies in 2018, although a bat bite resulted in death in 2017. Kinslow said bats are major carriers for rabies.
“The woman was bitten by a bat on her finger but didn’t think much of it,” Kinslow said. “It took about three weeks for her to not feel good and she blamed it on menopause. She eventually went to the hospital when she told somebody about the bat bite. They tested her for rabies and it was positive. It was too late. She passed away from the virus.”
Call for help
Humans with animal bites or scratches should get medical help immediately. Report a scratch or bite as soon as possible at 863-382-7224. Call Animal Services at 863-402-6730 so they can find the suspected animal for testing.
