I disagree with several of the slanted comments made in "The MAGA curve" on Feb. 16:
Statement 1 “MAGA is racist”: Ronald Reagan used a similar slogan, "Let's Make America Great Again," in his 1980 presidential campaign; no one called it “racist” then. MAGA is not the symbol of hate; it exposes hate.
Statement 2: “The president deserves some blame for contributing to the racist animus that percolates beneath the surface in some pockets of civilized society.” Very misleading statement. We have an upset Democratic party over an election legally lost. A party over the past eight years under Barack Obama set race relations back several years. It's not fair to blame Trump. The issue was already there when President Trump took office, thanks to President Obama. BBC: “Race relations have become more polarized and tenser since Jan. 20, 2009”. CNN: 54 percent say relations between blacks and whites have gotten worse since Obama became president, including 57 percent whites, 40 percent blacks. Rasmussen: 60 percent of Americans felt “race relations have gotten worse.” This is viewed in poll after poll.
The Black and Hispanic people of America are seeing the light. Many are moving to the right realizing that promises made by Democrats over the decades are not, nor have never come true. Democrats are losing the voter base and they are panicking.
Statement 3: “Smollett tossed a MAGA hat into his ring.” Only because Smollett is a racist.
Is Trump any better on race relations? That is yet to be determined.
John Nelson
Sebring
