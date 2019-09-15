Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — This home is located at 2914 Wynstone Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $299,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
Upscale architectural features abound in the lovely three-bedroom, two-bath home! You’ll enter through the beautiful custom front door to find a tiled foyer with accents, high ceiling and arched openings and doorways. The beautifully tiled living room has a magnificent view of the pool through the sliding glass doors with arch transom and side windows.
The spacious kitchen has room for all the cooks in the family to create the perfect meal. White cabinetry gives it a bright cheery look and it has solid surface counters and newer appliances. The kitchen is open to the family room separated by a breakfast bar so the cooks can enjoy the party as well. The hardwood floors in the family room add to the ambiance, and the views out the back are to die for. Tall ceilings with transom windows all around bring the outside in. Adjacent to the kitchen is a cozy breakfast nook with more of those fantastic views of the pool and pond.
The dining room is the perfect place for your holiday dinners. The tall tray ceiling and picture frame molding add to the character of the room and you’ll just love the gorgeous chandelier.
The spacious owner’s suite comes with attractive step ceiling, hardwood floors, double closets and has a door to give you access to the lanai and pool area. The bath has double vanity with make-up area, tub and oversized walk-in shower.
There are two other bedrooms with hardwood floors and a bath for your guests. One of the bedrooms could easily be used as an exercise room, office or craft room.
A laundry room acts as mud room between the garage and the house and has cabinets for storing your laundry supplies.
Saving the best for last is the gorgeous outdoor area featuring a covered lanai, a screen enclosed pool and a fabulous pond and golf course view. The pool has just been newly remarcited and retiled with new filter and pump, plus remote-control awning shades to keep the lanai cooler during those hot summer evenings.
Other features of this home include impeccable landscaping, newly painted exterior, 1/3-acre lot, plantation shutters and 2017 roof. Built in 1991 but extensively updated, this home has 2,238 living square footage with 3,075 total square footage.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. You can view this home and others at our website www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.
