This home is located at 5027 Strafford Oaks Drive. This home is priced to sell at $319,900 and is listed by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
This beautiful pool home is located in the prestigious golfing community of The Country Club of Sebring. This custom-built home features a three-car garage with golf cart door, extensive paver brick drive and walkway complete with a stone water fountain.
There is a gorgeous raised roof entryway. Step inside through an attractive leaded glass door to an open floor plan and surround yourself with impressive custom features such as arched doorways, elegant light fixtures, transom windows and tray ceilings and custom built-ins.
The split floor plan home boasts over 2,500 square feet of living space with three bedrooms plus an office. The 11-by-13-foot office has glass French doors. This office could easily be converted to a fourth bedroom.
The large 12-by-16-foot dining room with chair rail is the perfect place to host your holiday dinners. The kitchen boasts cherry cabinets, a center island cook top, built-in desk, breakfast nook and a gorgeous ceiling fan with medallion.
The private master suite features double walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, double vanities, a walk-in shower and sunken garden tub.
The family room has custom built-in’s, shelving and arched window. There are pocket sliding glass doors that lead to a beautiful custom-shaped pool and spa to enjoy your morning coffee or evening glass of wine.
The house is nestled on the golf course, but lush landscaping maintains your privacy. There is also an indoor laundry room with wash sink and storage space.
The Country Club has amazing community amenities to suit a retiree or a family. Lots of wildlife (deer) roam these yards and golf course too.
This home is priced to sell at $319,900 and is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty, 863-658-3780. MLS 269962
