This home is located at 2901 Wynstone Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $250,000 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
Such a great price for a pool home with so many architectural features in this lovely three-bedroom, two-bath home. You’ll enter through the beautiful stained-glass front door to find a circular tiled foyer with columns, a living room with 14-foot ceiling, 12-foot crown molding, a transom window, cut outs, wall sconces and a double-sided fireplace. The living room has a fabulous view of the lanai and pool.
The spacious kitchen has room for all the cooks in the family to create the perfect meal. White cabinetry gives it a bright cheery look and there is a plant ledge between the kitchen and the family room to let in natural light. The kitchen is open to the family room so the cooks can enjoy the party as well. Adjacent to the kitchen is a cozy morning room where you can enjoy the warmth of the fireplace on those chilly winter mornings.
The dining room is the perfect place for your holiday dinners. The curved walls and columns add to the character of the room and you’ll just love the floor to ceiling window and the gorgeous chandelier.
The spacious owners suite has room for a sitting area and has a door to give you access to the lanai and pool area. There are his and her closets, separate vanities, walk-in shower and a jetted tub in the spa-like bath.
There are two other bedrooms and a bath for your guests. Both are oversized with one at 15-by-11 feet and the other at 13-by-10 feet. This gives you plenty of room if you want to use one of them as an exercise room, an office or craft room.
A laundry room acts as a mud room between the garage and the house and has cabinets for storing your laundry supplies. The oversized garage at 25-by-21 feet also allows for storage.
Saving the best for last is the gorgeous outdoor area featuring a covered lanai with tile floors, a free form screen enclosed pool and a fabulous golf course view. Roll down shades can provide additional shade or privacy in the lanai area.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575. You can view this home and others at our website, HomesForSaleSebring.com.
