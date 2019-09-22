Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is at 5135 Oak Circle in Sebring. It is priced at $184,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Pool homes are in high demand and this one is priced to sell! It was built in 2007 and nestled on a large lot on a road with no through traffic. This home sits in a peaceful and serene setting in a great family friendly neighborhood.
In addition to the pool, the best thing about this home is the brand new roof in 2018!
This home is conveniently located close to town and city amenities, but feels like country living. It is a large three-bedroom, two-bath home with both a living room and a family room. If you are looking for a home with a fourth bedroom, the large family room could easily be converted by adding a door and a closet.
Allergies? No problem. There is no carpet anywhere in this house.
Step in the front door to a quaint foyer area. The spacious living room has soaring vaulted ceilings and a sliding door that leads to the caged-in ground swimming pool. There is over 1,700 square feet of living space.
The granite kitchen features a beautiful tile back splash and stainless steel appliances in addition to the gorgeous maple cabinets. There is a large dining area and big picture window overlooking the pool. Keep an eye on the kids while meal prepping.
The great sized master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private granite on-suite. Two more guest bedrooms and full bath make this a wonderful family home.
Well irrigation will keep your yard lush and green. Nice landscaping including your very own avocado tree.
