In my time in Sebring I have seen U.S. 27 go from two lanes to six lanes and traffic increase at least ten fold. Yet, I don't seem to have near the problems navigating the highway almost daily, as all the letter writers do.
True there are the occasional speeders, though how you can maintain any excessive speed with the amount of traffic lights is beyond me. True, a day or two on occasion of strict enforcement and a heavy fine would work wonders to solve this problem. As a voice of experience, my $350 fine made my foot lighter.
However, I feel speeding is a minor problem. The big problem is poor driving habits. The following in no particular order are what I consider the major cause of accidents: distracted driving, i.e. phone and texting, driving without lights at dawn, dusk and in rain and non-use of turn signals, using the inner lane with no intention of making a left turn and holding up faster traffic, aggressive driving including tailgating.
I'm sure there are other things that could be added, but my point is that driving a vehicle is not a multi-task endeavor, but requires strict attention to the task at hand. This is especially true locally due to the number of traffic lights where most accidents occur, and especially this time of year due to added traffic from winter visitors.
If U.S. 27 traffic bothers you, take a trip around a major city. You don't have to travel far. Try highway 60 through Brandon, Florida and into Tampa almost anytime of day, same for U.S. 41, U.S. 301, or U.S. 19. Be thankful we can still go places in a fairly reasonable amount of time.
Bert Horwitz
Sebring
All valid points. Driving skills seem to be forgotten. I've noticed an alarming number of drivers who can't tell it's getting dark out and drive with no lights. U-turn drivers think they have the right of way when in fact, they never do. I deal with tailgaters by just gradually slowing down until they figure it out and go around.
