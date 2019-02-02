LAKE PLACID — The Heartland Pops, one of Highlands County’s two premier concert bands, will present a concert highlighting themes from movies and Broadway musicals in the Genesis Center of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12. Selections will include favorites from beloved and well-known musicals, including “Chorusline,” “Opening Night on Broadway,” and “Singing in the Rain,” as well as more recent works.
The Tuesday evening concert follows up on a highly successful and memorable concert of movie music presented at the church last spring, including selections from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Phantom of the Opera.” In addition to the musicals mentioned above, the concert will also feature a performance by the Heartland Pops Clarinet Quartet, which recently performed two Dixie-land pieces at the annual Gospel Sing on Jan. 26, and local harpist Vicknell Berrios. A native of Puerto Rico with extensive background in musical conservatory and children’s choirs, Berrios is the music teacher at Lake Placid Elementary School. Berrios will be featured as a soloist during the course of the evening, performing an exciting flamenco for harp, and will also be playing flute and piccolo with the Pops.
The Heartland Pops was formed in August of 2009, and is an all-volunteer concert band featuring some of the best musical talent in the Heartland. The group nurtures advanced student musicians by creating an environment in which they can enjoy the pleasure of playing with and learning from more experienced musicians, some of whom have more than 50 years of musical experience. In addition, the Pops provides an avenue for adult musicians to present high-quality music to the public by using their musical talents and abilities. While the group takes up donations for student scholarships, instruments, and music, its website proudly declares, “Your applause is our musicians’ pay.”
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid will host the Heartland Pops for a special concert celebrating themes from movies and Broadway musicals in its Genesis Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12. This event is part of the church’s concert series. As is customary with this concert series, there is no charge for admission, but a love offering will be collected. The Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church is located at 218 E. Belleview St. between Interlake and Dal Hall Boulevard. If you have any further questions about the program, you may contact the church office at 863-465-2742 or the Heartland Pops at 863-314-8877.
