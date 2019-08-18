CLEARWATER — Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest and Pacific has issued a Pattern of Complaint alert regarding Pacific Pike, an online retailer headquartered in Salem, Oregon. BBB has received 55 complaints over the past 12 months and 123 customer reviews; 95% allege Pacific Pike took their money but never delivered the ordered products. In a small percentage, products were delivered, but consumers report the items were substandard and not as advertised.
According to BBB records, Pacific Pike never responded to customer inquiries. BBB also reached out repeatedly to owner Eric Owens to try and resolve these claims. In most cases Owens did not respond to BBB communications and, in February, advised BBB to stop emailing him.
BBB investigates all complaints and customer reviews to ensure that a transaction has occurred before publishing them on a company’s profile page. This is done regardless of whether a business has BBB accreditation.
BBB advises consumers to take the following steps to stay safe online:
Shop with a credit card — In case of fraud, a credit card provides additional protections and is easier to dispute a charge.
Keep documentation of orders — Save a copy of confirmation page or email until item is received. Be sure to know and understand the return and refund policy.
Research before purchasing — Inspect the company’s website for a physical address and phone number. Check online reviews and customer complaints at bbb.org.
Protect personal information — Read a site’s privacy policy and understand what personal information is being requested and how it will be used. If a site doesn’t have a privacy policy, that’s a red flag that it may be a scam.
Report any fraudulent issues or scams to BBB Scam Tracker.
