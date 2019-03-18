SEBRING — In the early stages of Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, Porsche wasn’t a name getting much attention in the GTLM class. After holding down the top spot for the first 12 laps, Porsche GT Team watched as Corvette Racing, BMW Team RLL and Ford Chip Ganassi Racing took turns leading the next 300 laps.
But Nick Tandy put the No. 911 Porsche RSR back in front on lap 313 and held on to take Porsche’s second win in a row at Sebring, along with co-drivers Patrick Pilet and Frederic Makowiecki.
“In the beginning of the race with the rain it was so difficult for us, but we came back like last year,” Makowiecki said. “This is a team win, and it means so much for us. It’s my favorite win so far with the team and the 911 group.”
The two Ford Chip Ganassi cars both lead at times during the race and for a while it looked as though the class win would come down to those two, but 12 hours is a long time and anything can happen at Sebring.
One day after a disappointing result in the LMGTE Pro class of the World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring, the No. 3 Corvette Racing was having a better day and was right up there with the Ford GTs and led briefly on quite a few occasions.
The Corvette Racing team took the lead with fewer than 20 laps remaining, but did need to make an additional pit stop and Tandy took the lead when Antonio Garcia took the Corvette to the pits.
I didn’t realize the Corvette had to pit,” Tandy said. “We had to stop a lap before them on the second to last stop and we had a bit of a tire advantage to leap frog them on the out lap. But then we were going to really have to take it easy on the fuel tank but I’m glad we didn’t have to do that at the very end.”
The No. 67 Ford GT wasn’t going to let the Porsche take the victory without a fight, and Ryan Briscoe was right on Tandy’s heels for much of the remainder of the race.
But after the final restart with less than 10 minutes remaining, Briscoe spun while trying to get past a GTD car, allowing Joey Hand in the No. 66 Ford to move into second place, where it finished, while Garcia gave Corvette Racing the final step on the podium with a third-place effort.
“It was difficult to do both races in the weekend, for sure,” Garcia said. “I wasn’t 100 percent today but was 99 percent. We gave it all, and you have to wonder what had happened if we had just that little extra.”
