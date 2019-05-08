Momentum can mean everything in racing, and when you have it you don’t want to let it go. Such is the case for Porsche, who continued its dominant stretch in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Le Mans (GTLM) class this season with its third consecutive victory in the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio.
Points leaders Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor co-drove to their second consecutive win in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR, beating the No. 3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R of Antonio Garcia and co-driver Jan Magnussen to the stripe by 2.340 seconds.
With the win, Bamber and Vanthoor have opened up a seven-point lead in the championship standings, 126-119, over Garcia and Magnussen – the defending GTLM champions – and nine points on their teammates Tandy and Pilet.
Despite going winless so far in 2019, the No. 3 Corvette Racing team is lurking with the type of consistency that has made it a perennial GTLM stalwart with its third consecutive podium finish. The team led much of the middle part of the race before pitting from the lead with just over one hour remaining. During the sequence of pit stops, however, the No. 912 took advantage of less lap traffic to make up enough ground to inherit the lead, pacing the final 38 laps.
“From where we started to where we finished, today was a good result and good for the championship,” said Magnussen. “At the beginning for me, the balance wasn’t great and I had little grip. We made some adjustments for Antonio, and as the track built some rubber into it, things got somewhat better. So, we’re happy with P2. But we really need a win. I don’t know what we need to do, but we need a win.”
The GTLM class now goes into its summer break with a number of its teams and drivers preparing for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The next Weather Tech Championship event with the GTLM class in it is the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on the weekend of June 27-30.
