I pass their picture every day several times a day. Mom and Dad smiling back at me on her 90th birthday. Dad was 93 and still in fairly good health.
Another picture of them holding me when I was a baby depicts youth, hope and joy in their expressions.
Comparing both photos with memories attached is like watching an old movie reel of their lives and mine intermingled and foreordained by God. He placed me in this family with a mom and dad who loved me and supported me. I’m thankful that Mom taught me the skills of being a wife and mother.
Once while working at a Christian school where our three sons attended, I recognized the many responsibilities I was juggling and how much my mom had taught me. I realized the debt of gratitude I owed her and called her then and there to thank her.
She demurred the praise and reversed it back to me saying I had far surpassed her. But then that’s what moms do, isn’t it?
When you have your parents that long, it feels like they will always be there. But it’s been three years since Mom went home to heaven, only five months after Dad. Or that my younger brother unexpectedly joined them just over a year ago.
Yet, every time I look in the mirror, I see Mom’s smile, her face looking back at me. I was always told that I looked like my mom, but I see it more now.
It’s like a constant portrait before me cheering me on to be the person I was created to be. To be the woman she taught me to be and share that knowledge with others who may not have moms they can count on.
Proverbs 31 paints a portrait of a woman of excellence. Some may say that the character traits attributed to her are not realistic. But, you know, nothing is impossible with God when we rely on Him. Here are just a few of her attributes as seen in verses 25-28 and 30, NLT.
“She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instructions with kindness. She carefully watches everything in her household and suffers nothing from laziness … Charm is deceptive, and beauty does not last; but a woman who fears the Lord will be greatly praised.”
May we aspire to be women of excellence … moms whose children will rise up and bless her (vs. 28). Selah
