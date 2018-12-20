LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Emergency Operations Center was alerted Thursday afternoon to a tornado being seen near Henscratch Road, and all county personnel were put on alert.
Meteorologist Richard Rude from the National Weather Service in Ruskin said his team was alerted to a funnel cloud in the same area by a Ham radio operator just after 2 p.m.
The difference between a tornado and a funnel cloud is a tornado will touch the ground and cause damage. Rude said a funnel cloud does not touch the ground. If it does touch the ground it is then classified as a tornado.
Rude said Thursday that Highlands County is under a “significant weather advisory.” He said there will be non-severe thunderstorms and winds of 30 to 40 mph.
A tornado watch was in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday but the watch was recalled at 2:44 p.m.
Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said Emergency Management Operations personnel was in the Henscratch Road area where the activity was reported. No damage was reported from LaTosha Reiss, Emergency Management manager.
“The most important thing is that the tornado watch has been lifted,” Rybinski said. “We will still have rain and wind for a while but hopefully no more tornado warnings or watches.”
Rude said the National Weather Service will issue warnings of any tornado watches or warnings if they see any on their monitors. People should have their weather radios programmed.
The meteorologist also gave some advice for the bad weather.
• Slow down and, if you need to, pull all the way off the road.
• Seek shelter in an interior room on the lower floor of the home.
• If you are in a mobile home, get to a more substantial place if possible like the clubhouse.
• If you cannot shelter in a clubhouse and you are in a mobile home, get into the bath tub.
Alert Highlands will send messages to its subscribers if a tornado watch or warning is in effect.
To subscribe to the free app, visit hcbcc.net.
