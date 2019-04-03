LAKE PLACID — An ancient ritual, which began in the Pacific Islands almost 5,000 miles away, found its way into a ceremony performed at the American Legion Post 25, just north of Lake Placid. It’s called a Hawaiian Luau — a gathering of hungry people wearing brightly colored floral clothing. Along with the traditional dress, some individuals try to disguise themselves by wearing grass skirts and pretending to really know how to do the Hula dance.
Sponsored by the Auxiliary of the American Legion, the Hawaiian night, held March 30, drew a crowd of just under 100 people. The luau food included baked ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans, and a fruit cup, followed by pineapple upside down cake. To make it even more exciting, there were door prizes, raffles, live music, and dancing. The hall was decorated nicely too. Everyone was in a happy, Polynesian mood.
Bobbi Coleman, president of the Auxiliary, and Coral Benka-Patton, vice-president, helped put the evening together. All the food was prepared by the organization as well. Three Lake Placid High School JROTC students volunteered to serve the meals. The Lake Placid Auxiliary has a membership of over 350, mostly women, who have ties to military veterans. In fact, Benka-Patton bragged that she was named Coral because her dad had served on the ship, the USS Coral Sea.
Music was provided by Allen Warchak. His songs brought many of the couples to the dance floor for a variety of music. As the evening progressed, people noticed some commotion going on in the corner. It brought out cameras and laughs as a group of ‘dancers’ tried to figure out how to wear a grass skirt and coconut shell bras for the upcoming Hula contest.
But, once they were ready, the five brave Hula-girls performed the age-old dance perfectly. Their admirers in the audience left their seats and stuffed dollar bills into their grass skirts. All the monies collected from the event will go to the Veterans Council in Sebring for their veteran food bank. So, it was a fun and worthwhile night.
Even the regular members of the LP American Legion Post 25 left their uniforms and ball caps at home to enjoy the night of camaraderie. Among them was the new commander of the post, David Abbott. He asked that we mention that after a recent change in the management of their kitchen, they have a new chef on-board. The open-to-the-public restaurant is back in full swing.
