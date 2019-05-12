SEBRING — When Highlands County had a fire at a propane tank facility on April 29, the only public information officer in town was on vacation.
Nell Hays, crime prevention specialist with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said she reported to the scene on her day off, dressed in civilian clothes, and took the job of handling requests for information from those on the scene — but she wasn’t alone. She had the other public information officers on the phone.
Hays’ colleague, Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel was out of town in training. Meanwhile, Gloria Rybinski, official public information officer for the Board of County Commission and Highlands County Fire Rescue, was in training in Maryland, but still handled information calls from the local print and radio media, as well as from Tampa Bay broadcast media.
It was a little awkward, having to tell reporters she was several states away, but she was able to get updated information and pass it along to them quickly, which hasn’t always been the case during her 15 years with the county.
“The telecommunications we have today makes it easier and also makes it easier that we have here in our county a very well-trained group of public information officers,” Rybinski said.
How it was
When she started in 2004, many press releases went out via fax, which required the machine to dial each number in a phone list separately. It could take an hour for the machine to receive confirmation that all numbers had got the fax.
Email makes that faster, and as long as she or an established official creates the message and checks it against all the other agencies’ information, it works fine.
The county also has a well-established set of guidelines for public information, especially for social media, which has become one of the new reporting tools.
Often, information about incidents will go out onto social media accounts for the local fire departments and for the Fire Rescue page. That’s OK, she said, as long as everything has been approved.
“Let’s face it. We’re in a social media world where everyone takes pictures,” Rybinski said.
How it is
County guidelines are that a county employee or responder should not be posting photos in uniform or with county equipment, posting photos during work hours or trying to act as a spokesperson for the county.
The volunteer fire departments operated as 501©(3) nonprofit agencies for years, she said, raising money through their own sites. Volunteers or full-time firefighters hired from volunteers still identify with those departments.
If firefighters, for example, want to post a photo of good work they are doing, they still need to get approval from county officials, she said.
“If they are proud of work (they do) and want to display that, we want them to take pride,” Rybinski said. “We want to make sure it’s the image of our county.”
Pics on scene
Sometimes, she said, people may see a member of the fire staff snapping pictures in the aftermath of an incident, whether it’s a lieutenant, battalion chief or even Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor.
Rybinski said the county is working to improve the balance of tasks between being a department director and having to serve as agency photographer for later posts.
Since the county has increased its firefighting force to 24-hour, seven-day shifts, that has increased the number of calls and “exposures” we have.
By that, she said she means the number of opportunities to tell about the good that firefighters do. It also means more times firefighters are in the public eye.
It’s all part of improving the procedures for Fire Rescue, as well as educate the public on what the chief is doing and has to do.
Covering the field
From colleagues in Maryland, she learned one way of handling off the task of gathering information and photos is with vetted volunteer citizens’ groups.
Of course, she could also use an additional person, Rybinski said, and she’s put in for one for next budget year.
When she started with the county, the public affairs section had two people, simply because it can get difficult to respond to all the required in-office and field tasks.
When there are other public information officers in the field at a multi-agency response, Rybinski said, they go into the Joint Information System protocols, where all such information officers communicate constantly to make sure they have the same information and relay that same information to the public and press.
Coordinating
Rybinski and her colleagues meet regularly to talk about ways to coordinate in just such a incident. They include the Sheriff’s Office, Sebring Police Department, Lake Placid Police Department, Sebring Fire Department, South Florida State College, School Board of Highlands County, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Forestry Service, Avon Park Air Force Range, the Florida Health Department and the local cities and special improvement districts.
Rybinski said the Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also invited, but they don’t always make it.
She would feel fine with having any of her colleagues taking over for her.
Never alone
As it so happened, she was the only one available on scene during the Jan. 23 shooting at SunTrust bank. Hays was in Orlando and Dressel was in Daytona.
“Again, we were able to implement the same working relationship,” Rybinski said.
As the incident wore on, and the ambulances were not rolling, she called incident command to see how many transporting.
The answer was none, but she couldn’t tell media until the word was official.
That’s something most journalists understand, she said, especially those with whom she’s built rapport.
If any other personnel on scene had taken it upon themselves to post that information, it may have devastated families who had not yet heard directly.
That’s why the county has a social media policy, and why posts must first get approved.
