Sebring’s Jordan Rose is a versatile and strong athlete who combined that with a strong work ethic.
The multi-talented Rose, who was selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Defensive Football Player of the Year, continued a stellar senior year in boys weightlifting.
Rose, who competed in the 238-pound weight class, was a district and regional champion, and capped his outstanding season by finishing fifth in his weight class at the Class 2A State Finals. He bench pressed 355 pounds to go with a clean-and-jerk of 290 for a combined total of 645 pounds.
“Jordan worked hard to get stronger,” said Sebring boys weightlifting coach Steve Berry. “He’s a two-time state qualifier and loves to compete.”
For his ability and accomplishments, Rose, who signed a football scholarship with Ferris State University in Michigan, has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Boys Weightlifter of the Year.
“If feels good to win this award,” Rose said. “This was one of my goals and I love working out and weightlifting.”
The Team
James Satine, senior, Avon Park — Satine worked hard to get stronger for the Red Devils. He was a district and regional champion at 169 pounds. He capped an outstanding season with a 10th-place finish at the Class 1A State Weightlifting Finals.
Will Taylor, junior, Lake Placid — Taylor competed in the heavyweight class for the Green Dragons. “Will missed going to state by 10 pounds,” said Lake Placid co-weightlifting coach Jason Holden. “He is naturally strong.”
Kasey Hawthorne, junior, Sebring — Hawthorne competed in the 183-pound weight class and was a district champion. He had a bench press of 310 and a clean-and-jerk of 225 for a total of 535.
David Rodriguez, junior, Avon Park — Rodriguez was a tireless competitor for the Red Devils at 129 pounds and was a regional qualifier.
Mike Caruso, junior, Lake Placid — Caruso competed in the 135-pound weight class for the Green Dragons. “Mike is a ball of energy,” said Holden. “He does everything you ask and is very coachable.”
Jabari Knighten, sophomore, Sebring — Knighten competed at 154 pounds and was a regional qualifier for the Blue Streaks. He had a bench press of 220 and a 185 in the clean-and-jerk for a 405 total.
Elvis Rodriguez, sophomore, Avon Park — Rodriguez got stronger as the season progressed and was a regional qualifier at 129.
EJ Lockett, sophomore, Sebring — Lockett competed at 169 pounds and was a regional qualifier. He had a 280 bench press and a 225 clean-and-jerk for a 505 total.
Brandon Bolt, senior, Avon Park — Bolt improved with each meet this season. He competed in the unlimited weight class and was a regional qualifier.
Jumaris Glanton, senior, Sebring — Glanton competed in the 219 weight class, was a regional qualifier, and had a bench press of 300 pounds and a clean-and-jerk of 210 for a 510 total.
Kessim Dokan, senior, Avon Park — Dokan continued to impress as the season progressed and qualified for regionals at 139.
Roger Yarde, senior, Sebring — Competed in the 199 weight class and was a regional qualifier. He had a bench press of 285 and a clean-and-jerk of 250 for a total of 535.
Garrett Swindle, senior, Avon Park — Swindle came on strong as the season progressed and competed in the unlimited weight class.
Zack Price, senior, Sebring — Price competed in the 169 weight class and was a regional qualifier. He had a 230 bench press and a 250 clean-and-jerk for a 480 total.
Jose Hernandez, senior, Avon Park — Hernandez had a solid season for the Red Devils and qualified for regionals at 199.
J’Darien Barrett, sophomore, Sebring — Barrett competed in the 183 weight class and was a regional qualifier. He had a 235 bench press and a 205 clean-and-jerk for a 440 total.
David Martin, senior, Avon Park — Martin had a solid season for the Red Devils and was a regional qualifier at 169.
Zach Love, sophomore, Avon Park — Love improved as the season progressed for the Red Devils and was a regional qualifier at 238 pounds.
Trenitee Stephens, freshman, Avon Park — Stevens shows great promise for the Red Devils and was a regional qualifier at 139 pounds.
Coach Of The Year
For guiding their team’s to solid seasons, Avon Park’s Blaine Parkenton, Lake Placid’s Jason Holden and Sebring’s Steve Berry have been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Boys Weightlifting Coach of the Year.
