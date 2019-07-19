Well it finally happened, the gang of four, or as they are known as, the squad, has finally usurped Nancy Pelosi's authority in the Democratic House. After criticizing the four women at the beginning of the election period last November for their radical agenda, she now calls them sisters after the historic vote taken a few days ago to rebuke Trump for comments they call racist.

Trump's comments were not racist in nature but were designed to convey his feelings that if you don't like this country you should leave it. Trump never used words indicating racial overtones such as women of color.

Pelosi, at first, did not want to rebuke the president as it is not the proper course of action and has only been done once 100 years ago. She was, however, basically forced to do that after much chaos in the chamber of other House members not in agreement with the course of action.

Well, the vote was taken and you can bet the four women in question were elated and today probably feel 12 feet high. Pelosi is now saddled with listening to the four radical socialists, who did not want Pelosi to be Speaker of the House at all, as she cannot really ignore them now. A two-headed sword in the making.

The bottom line here is Pelosi has lost her ultimate power over the radical group and now must listen to them as the Democratic Party goes further left in its philosophy.

Hal Graves

Sebring

