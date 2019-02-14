SEBRING — Eduardo Pozo, charged with bringing a gun onto an elementary school campus, has waived his arraignment, pleaded not guilty and asked for a trial.
His case is moving forward through the 10th Judicial Circuit, with Derek S. Christian now serving as his public defender. Pozo, 39, was arrested while visiting Cracker Trail Elementary School on Jan. 16, and charged with carrying a firearm on a school campus, a third-degree felony and violation of the concealed carry statutes, a misdemeanor.
At 11:43 a.m. that morning, Pozo went to the school to have lunch with his child.
Pozo was carrying a backpack and the manner in which he was carrying it, according to arrest reports, caught the attention of Deputy Sheriff Phillip Michael Cloninger Jr., a retired deputy now serving as a school safety deputy.
Cloninger asked Pozo if he was carrying anything and Pozo said he was armed.
Pozo was arrested and the school was briefly on an Active Threat Plan security status, but no one was in danger, according to arrest reports.
When asked about his case later that month, Sebring-based Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said it was working through the system. When asked how the case would be handled, Houchin indicated his office would do what was appropriate for the case, but couldn’t elaborate further than that.
When asked about the concerns about guns on campus, Lt. Chris Gunter, head of the Sheriff’s Office School Resource Unit, said the attack one year ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland precipitated a “beef-up” in school security.
For Highlands County, that meant eight new school resource deputies where they had not been any before, at every elementary school, along with the 10 already serving at middle and high schools.
A civilian bringing a gun on campus adds unknown danger to a situation, should one arise, Gunter said.
He said every deputy, as part of their regular training, takes a concealed/carry weapons class, along with an 80-hour block of firearms training and courses on enforcing state gun laws at the law enforcement academy.
Once hired, they get additional firearms training from the hiring agency, he said, which includes an active shooter situation, “stress course” and low-light scenarios.
They have to qualify under all those courses, Gunter said, and they train on location — at the schools — to make sure they know the layout.
The point of all of this is so that officers and deputies can perform as needed in a situation, should one occur at a school.
All law enforcement officers also are accountable for every round they shoot, Gunter said. They have to know that if they shoot at a wall or toward a window that they know no one is in danger on the other side.
The only exemptions for guns on campus, he said, are for law enforcement officers on duty or called to at that location. That way, school officers and deputies can know exactly how many guns are on campus at a given time and where those guns are.
That difference in training is one big reason Sheriff Paul Blackman didn’t choose to arm teachers or civilians, Gunter said.
Another reason is whether or not a gun might be stolen or misplaced, and get into the hands of a shooter or a student.
“Anyone else on campus with a gun is a potential suspect,” Gunter said.
Once an active shooter situation takes place, deputies are trained to respond to the threat, Gunter said. If they see someone who isn’t law enforcement with a gun, they will order that person to drop the weapon.
If that person, in the stress of the moment, doesn’t hear them or hesitates, they could and likely would get shot, Gunter said.
When the Sheriff’s Office last held a conceal/carry class, Gunter said, deputies covered that with students. Anyone with a permit would know that, he said.
