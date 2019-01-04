Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is a good, thoughtful and well-meaning man who cares about kids, closing the achievement gap and ensuring schools are safe for everyone.
But in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Runcie is not the take-charge, no-excuses leader our school district needs to bust down bureaucratic barriers, hold people accountable and build public trust that our schools are safe.
Rather, the district’s lawyers appear to be calling the shots. And their strategy reminds us of an old Herblock cartoon where one government bureaucrat says to the other: “Well, we certainly botched this job. What’ll we stamp it — secret or top secret?”
The legal department’s batten-the-hatches ethos makes Runcie’s talk of transparency, transparency, transparency echo like so many hollow words.
Runcie continues to draw support from the business community, the teacher’s union and Broward’s black elected officials. In his seven years as superintendent, he’s built a reservoir of support for having improved school grades, addressed inefficiencies and secured new money for construction projects and pay raises.
Plus, he’s a nice guy who’s passionate about educating students. He’s famous for creating a program meant to curb the schools-to-prison pipeline by giving kids who commit misdemeanors a second chance. But reporting by the South Florida Sun Sentinel offers reason to believe his philosophy created a culture of leniency in Broward schools, giving kids endless second chances, discouraging teachers from reporting troublemakers and keeping law enforcement agencies from hearing about violent kids.
...
In this, his defining moment, few people are praising Runcie’s post-Parkland leadership. Rather, Parkland parents call him a liar. Bumper stickers call for his ouster. A state commission decries his lack of urgency. State lawmakers privately question his effectiveness. And the incoming governor would like to see him gone.
The pressure is taking its toll. Runcie looks beaten down. It’s hard to watch. But then you remember that on his watch, multi-system failures resulted in a deeply disturbed kid shooting 34 people, 17 fatally.
The job of the school board is not to protect the superintendent or its over-zealous legal department. It’s to protect the kids. And right now, Broward School Board members are failing their kids.
...
Before the alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was kicked out of Stoneman Douglas in February 2017, his actions had prompted a “threat assessment.” We don’t know why, exactly. But records obtained by the Sun Sentinel — not from the school district, mind you — reveal Cruz grew violent at age 3...
How in heaven’s name did the threat assessment fail to assess the threat this kid posed?
Put aside school grades, pep rallies and more money for salaries and construction contracts. None of that matters if students and staff don’t make it home at the end of the day.
...
In the business world, everybody knows how this would play out. Sometimes you just need a fresh face, someone who can push past the blame, get beyond the defensiveness and with a checklist and hard deadlines, establish rules for the new normal.
A fresh slate also helps everyone heal a little bit better.
Separations are hard, especially from a personable person. But Broward school board members should begin talking to Superintendent Robert Runcie about a separation.
An editorial from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.