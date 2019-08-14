There are few Americans who have not heard about the murderous shootings in Texas and Ohio, that to date have killed 31 and wounded another 50 people. These murders have caused prayers and tears all over this nation, but perhaps more importantly, they have left a sense of disbelief and doubt as to the course we must take to keep this type of thing from ever happening again.
While most people are looking for answers, the Democrats and the media don’t want or ask for answers, but instead blame Trump for everything. It is because of political animals like these, that I am ashamed to admit that I was once a Democrat. It’s time for these people to lay aside their stupid political differences and for once in their lives be American, but until and unless that happens, I will never again call myself a democrat.
In watching the Democrat debates, I found myself wondering if any of those people know how to tell the truth, because much of what they said was untrue and foolish. And certainly, what has been said since their debate makes me wonder if any of them could even be called American.
We are called a Christian nation, but I call this into question. There seems to be churches everywhere, but where is their influence? Where are the answered prayers? Where are the people who know how to pray and get answers? Why does crime and violence seem to be increasing?
Since the Bible says that Jesus Christ is the same now and will forever be the same, we should find Him in every church, but do we? Jesus said that those who believe could move mountains but where are these people?
He said to lay hands on the sick and they would be healed, but I do not see this happening.
He said to ask whatever we desired (according to God’s will) and we would receive it, but where? When?
He said we could call for the elders of the church and they would pray the prayer of faith, and the sick would be healed, but who and where are the elders who can do this?
What I do see is an ever increasing disrespect for those in authority. Please recall that the Bible says to pray for those in authority, not throw water all over them.
I hear a lot of unanswered prayers being said in many different churches, but nothing is ever said or done about why they are not answered.
In the Bible, when Elisha asked “Where is the God of Elijah?” God answered and the waters of the Jordan River parted so Elisha could cross. And today, when we ask God in faith, the same God still answers just as He did then, so where is He?
In an attempt to silence Christians, many rail against any public airing of prayers and viewpoints, but unless I have lost my mind, I do believe that America is a Christian nation. Not Muslim; not Jewish; not anything but American, a label that can be applied to all who follow Jesus, regardless of their family affiliation. Freedom of religion has been one of the basic tenants of America from its beginning, and as long as God is honored by keeping us that way, we will prosper.
My problem is that I see so little of God in America today that I am fearful of our future.
I can remember when I was very small and World War II was raging, that people flocked to the churches for guidance and prayers. Church was a place where things happened; where Jesus was talked about and answers to prayer were seen and heard. People asked God for and received whatever they needed, but today …. where is Jesus?
Today there is little or no respect, for authority, for religion, or for life itself. We kill babies through abortion. The average age in most of our churches keeps getting higher, while the evidence of a living God lessens. But the answer to America’s problem is God, and when His people treat Him as God, America can still be healed.
2 Chronicles 7:14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.
God Bless America.
Rev. Fredric E. Jeans is an Avon Park resident. He has been a pastor of 28 years, an evangelist, a supervisor in a steel mill, public high school and college teacher, an author and a chaplain in a nursing home.
