That clicking sound you hear as you read this is all the people who left their Christmas shopping undone until now hitting the panic button.
Some of you don’t understand this concept. Some of you finished your Christmas shopping back in July, had things wrapped by September, and already had your cards sent out around the first of this month. I don’t hate you, but the grumpy part of me hopes you find just the tiniest amount of coal in your stocking Christmas morning.
I am hoping that I’m not one of those hitting the panic button this weekend before the holiday. My plan (such as it is) is to get my cards out on the 20th (the last day the post office will guarantee delivery before Christmas) and finish up my shopping the same day. I then only have to hide things for a few days, though I admit I have a couple of presents for Don already I happened to see and grab (no, I won’t tell you what they are on the off chance he reads this column).
For me, this is early. I have been known to brave Walmart on Christmas Eve to wrap things up, an adventure not for the faint of heart. There is every chance you will spend at least as much time outside hunting for a parking space as you will inside picking up whatever you forgot. The store will be crowded with other lost souls such as yourself, and you will probably be subjected to cheery Christmas music on the intercom when by this time you are ready to forget the whole stupid holiday.
It’s not that I mean to put things off until the last minute. I got my cards days ago. I kind of have an idea of what I’m getting the people on my shopping list and already have gifts for those who don’t live here or won’t be spending the holiday with us.
But life has this way of interfering with plans to do my shopping early. There’s always something to do besides wander aisles, mentally calculating the capacity of people’s Christmas stockings and trying to figure out the exact amount of stuff that will fill it (note: I am not good at this. I tend to overbuy and extra stuff sits under the stocking waiting to be viewed by its recipient).
Though I have to be inventive about setting up stockings on Christmas Eve. Not because Don, Mom, or Paul are the nosy types who’d try to sample their gifts beforehand: we will have, in addition to our two resident dogs Barney and Gerry, my son John’s three dogs who will spend Christmas with us while John, Amanda, and Lavinia vist Amanda’s parents for Christmas. Keeping the dogs away from our stuff is no small feat and requires some thought on our part.
Don’t get me wrong – I am grateful that I have the means to fill my loved ones’ stockings with goodies. I’m looking forward to receiving some goodies of my own, as mysterious packages addressed to Don have arrived in the mail to disappear before I can fully examine them. While there will only be four of us for Christmas dinner (not counting pets) it will be filled with love and belonging. So there’s the positive.
If you’re one of those hitting that panic button, breathe. Take a moment to remember the good stuff about the holiday season. Then gird your loins and brave the crowds for that last minute shopping spree. If it helps, I wear a size $15 iTunes or Amazon gift card.
