SEBRING — The last monthly meeting of the season of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative was packed with guests. President Justine Devlin opened the meeting as she always by reading the group’s mission, “to help strengthen our country’s commitment to Israel by educating the general public and influencing state and national politicians.”
Clarence Johnson was invited to open the meeting with prayer. He took the opportunity to remind the guests that the day was the 71st anniversary of the State of Israel. He said that in Israeli a siren sounded throughout the country for two minutes and every citizen stopped what they were doing to bow their heads in silence to remember the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.
Johnson asked the gathering to stand, bow their heads and remember too, as he played a recording of the siren. It was a silent yet moving two minutes in the Rose Room at the Inn on the Lake in Sebring.
Each month the group gathers for lunch to listen to a guest speaker. Last Wednesday, Pastor Peter Colon, a minister from Deerfield Beach whose major studies include Judaica, ancient Biblical cultures, archaeology and a strong interest in World War II, was the featured speaker. He portrayed through reenactment, a Christian U.S. Army chaplain testifying before a military court in 1946.
Colon is famous for using the reenactment style in his sermons as well as in all his presentations as a concrete way to make his points and bring realism to history.
Before a backdrop photo of the Nuremberg Trials, Colon, dressed in a chaplain’s uniform, used the biblical book of Esther and shared actual period artifacts to tell his story of the prophetic life principles from that book.
In the Book of Esther, the Jews were able to conquer and survive the persecution by the Persians. This led to the Jewish feast, Purimfest.
Forward ahead thousands of years: Hitler hated the Bible, especially the book of Esther. He too tried what the Persians attempted, to wipe the Jews from the face of the earth. But as they have done through the centuries, they survive as God’s Chosen People.
Colon showed a newspaper with the headline, “Twelve Evil Men To Hang,” referring to the Nazi’s found guilty and condemned to death during the Nuremberg trials.
One of the condemned was Julius Streicher, the Nazi editor of the anti-Semitic paper “Der Sturmer.” Streicher was led to the gallows screaming, “Heil Hitler.” And just a mere second before he was hanged yelled out “Purim Fest 1946,” obviously being aware of the prophetic quote from chapter 9, verse 10 of the Book of Esther.
Colon brilliantly used many other artifacts from the war to tell of the atrocities of the concentration camps and the Warsaw Ghetto.
He ended his presentation by telling how important it was for General Dwight D. Eisenhower to personally visit the camps so that he could be a witness to the inhumanity so that the world would “Never Forget.”
Colon said that “all peoples have faded away over the centuries, but the Jews remain. Their secret to their immortality is a God who cares and keeps His promises.” Colon was treated to a standing ovation for his emotional and compelling presentation.
The promotional trailer to Colon’s presentation is recommended and can be viewed in detail at www.Purimfest1946.com.
The first fall meeting of the Heartland America-Israeli Initiative will be held at Chicane’s at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Guest speaker will be Umar Mulinde, a Ugandan Christian who converted from Islam. On Dec. 24, 2011 Muslims threw acid on him and severely burned his face, neck, and back. He was transported to Sheba Medical Center for treatment with the help of Israel friends. Mark your calendars for his compelling story.
