Identity seems to be quite the confusing issue today.
Sometimes it comes from creating our own truth. With that insufficient rationale, we then leap into deep, churning waters wearing only inflatable floaters that, unbeknown to us, are leaky at best.
Or, to put it another way, it’s like we’re in a boat with a pinhole that is slowly allowing murky water in. We’re like the frog who enters the cool water being heated to boiling and never noticing his demise is only a few bubbles away.
But it doesn’t have to be that way.
Absolute truth is still available, secure and springing up from the Fountainhead of living water offered by God to each one of us.
I think about my dad who lived to be 96 years old and now lives in God’s presence. His steadfastness to the truth of God’s Word never wavered. He showed me by example how to live by knowing the One who said in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”
So, on this Father’s Day, let’s take hold with a firm grasp the truth that Jesus Christ created us and has made the way for us to come to our heavenly Father … whether we are daddies, mommies, daughters, sons, granddaughters or grandsons. Knowing him solidifies our precious identity in him.
When dads grasp the truth that they are sons of the heavenly father, new life springs into their parenting. Even if our memories of our own fathers raise unwelcome emotions, we can still receive what our heavenly Father has for us.
In 1 John 3: 1 NLT, John speaks to believers when he says, “See how very much our father loves us, for he calls us his children, and that is what we are! ... Then in John 14:9, Jesus said to Philip, “Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father!”
And in John 10: 30 we read Jesus’ words, “The Father and I are one.”
Therefore, we are all invited to come to know him and experience the love and acceptance of the heavenly Father as our own. Believe in the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross and in his resurrection and become a child of God.
Then as verse 3 of 1 John 3 says, “And all who have this eager expectation will keep themselves pure, just as he is pure.”
So, who are you? No need for confusion. Let your identity be in Christ and be his child … or more specifically his son or daughter.
Happy Father’s Day. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring 28 years before moving to North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.
