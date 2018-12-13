The holidays are a busy time, filled with joyful gatherings, plenty of good meals and houseguests galore. But the jam-packed celebrations can also provide an opportunity for uninvited pests to find their way indoors. The experts at Terminix have a few tips for protecting your kitchen from insects, so that you can spend your time enjoying the holidays rather than combating pests.
Start with a deep clean
It’s easy for things to fall through the cracks – literally. Stray crumbs and particles of sugar or flour can attract insects like ants. Prepare for the holidays by cleaning your kitchen and pantry top to bottom, removing food spillage and stains that could attract pests.
Don’t try to salvage contaminated food
If you do find a food item that’s been contaminated, simply throw it out. Even if it’s just one weevil in your box of rice, for example, it’s better to dispose of the contaminated food entirely instead of trying to salvage it. You may think you’ve removed the “bad part,” but you could easily miss tiny insect eggs or larvae. Don’t risk an infestation – when in doubt, throw it out!
Store supplies in airtight containers
With all the cooking taking place during the holidays, you’ll likely find yourself with a plethora of leftovers and open packages. Flimsy cardboard and paper containers may not act as much of a barrier to pests. Instead, seal those food items in airtight containers.
Inspect new purchases for signs of damage
Despite what you might think, brand-new packages can also harbor uninvited guests, such as moths or beetles. Be sure to examine each new food product for signs that it could already be infested – even the tiniest tear in a package can act as an entryway for pests. If you do notice signs that a product is infested, dispose of the package.
Call in a professional
Even the most attentive homeowner can miss the subtle signs of a pest infestation. If left unchecked, infestations can worsen and give you a real headache during the holiday season. Terminix’s trained technicians can help determine what kind of pest is trying to invite itself to your classy dinner, and how best to get rid of it.
