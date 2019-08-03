It is absolutely appalling that a person would try to manipulate the meaning of the Bible to justify what was referred to as "lusting over women and cheating others." Let's be very clear, Donald Trump is accused of molesting and raping women, including a 13-year-old girl, and cheating people out of their life savings. And to suggest that God would consider criticizing our president an equal sin to murdering five people is ludacris.
On the subject of climate change, every developed country in the world recognizes the threat of climate change and relies on the expertise of the best scientist in the world to advise on how to combat it. We are the only country that has a leader that denies climate change. Your president likes to say that even the experts agree with him when it is a subject that he is for but he refuses to heed the warning of climate scientist.
At the same time, it was said that when the president plays golf that it doesn't cost the taxpayers because he owns the golf courses. The truth is that taxpayers pay his golf courses for every penny of the cost associated with the president golfing, including rooms, meals, drinks, green fees and cart rental for him and for all of the Secret Service employees. It is illegal for government employees to accept free or discounted merchandise or services, as it is considered an illegal gift.
Joe Roberson
Sebring
The elitist so called 'president' is a low class zero. That's the short statement. His misuse of the Bible doesn't concern me. But his attack on anything to detract from his many lies and shortcomings concerns me a great deal. For all of President Obama's faults, he was presidential and a gentleman, not to mention well educated. How things have changed.
